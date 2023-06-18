Twinkle Khanna shares Akshay Kumar's shirtless pic, praises his great genes; he gives her a reply

Actor Akshay Kumar got a sweet surprise from wife Twinkle Khanna on Sunday. The writer-former actor took to Instagram to share a shirtless photo of Akshay and pen a note for him on Father's Day.

Twinkle Khanna has shared a sweet note for husband Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They are proud parents of a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012. (Also read: When Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's lawyer got him out of ‘obscenity' case at her expense)

Twinkle's Father's Day note

In her post, Twinkle wrote, “Some of the reasons for marrying Mr. K revolved around knowing he would be a great father after watching him deal with his family, the other was the hope that my future children inherit some of his fine genes. And looking at him in his fifties, I would say that his children are lucky if they have inherited half of their genetic material from him. Happy Father's Day to a man who always puts his family ahead of himself.” In the photo, Twinkle wore a colourful top and paired it with specs while Akshay was seen shirtless.

Akshay replied to her post saying, “Love you for this Tina. Since you have assigned me the genetic department for looks, I trust you with the intellect in our kids. Make them read loads of books :)”

Fan reactions

Fans of the couple also reacted to their Insta PDA. “Ye baate ghar me bhi ho skti hai (You can chat about this at home too). Apart from joke nice to watch good conversation between both of you,” said a person. Another praised the couple saying, “All in one pair of bollywood industry.” “Lovely Couple. both are my favorite @akshaykumar sir @twinklerkhanna mam,” wrote a fan.

About Twinkle and Akshay

Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book Mrs Funnybones. She wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad in 2017 and followed it with another book titled Pyjamas Are Forgiving, which came out the following year.

Akshay will be seen in Hera Pheri 3. Akshay along with Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty has already started shooting for the third part. He also has Oh My God 2 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in his kitty.

