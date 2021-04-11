Twinkle Khanna shares clip of deserted beach during lockdown, says weekends have 'gone to the dogs'. Watch

Twinkle Khanna has shared a glimpse of a deserted beach in Mumbai as Maharashtra experiences its first weekend lockdown of the month. The actor-turned-author, whose husband Akshay Kumar tested positive for Covid-19 recently, shared a video of an empty beach with dogs roaming around and joked that the beach and weekends have 'gone to the dogs'.

Adding the audio clip of Baha Men's famous song Who Let The Dogs Out to the video, Twinkle wrote, "The beach has gone to the dogs and so have our weekends. Stay safe."

Maharashtra recorded 55,411 new cases on Saturday, a day after the state government imposed a weekend lockdown. In the past few weeks, several Bollywood stars including Alia Batt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, R Madhavan, and Aamir Khan, among others, have contracted the virus.

On Sunday, April 4, Akshay had confirmed he has been tested positive. In a statement posted on Instagram, Akshay said, "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon.”

He then revealed that he has been hospitalised. "Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working , I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care." The actor was working on his upcoming movie Ram Setu, alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, when he tested positive for the virus.