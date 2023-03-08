Twinkle Khanna shares her 'controversial' opinion on sarees: 'This is a debate, there is no right side'

Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram Reels to wish her followers a 'happy Holi' with photos of herself dressed in a bright green saree from designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's label. The video montage featured Twinkle flaunting her designer saree and also giving some goofy poses as she imitated people's reaction to her telling them that she gets her sarees 'stitched'. Unlike wearing a saree the traditional way, Twinkle made a case for wearing 'stitched' sarees, and listed 'the pros'. Also read: Twinkle Khanna celebrates her 'perfect birthday' with daughter Nitara, son Aarav and Akshay Kumar. See pics

Apart from how it would be easy for her daughter Nitara to wear them in the future, Twinkle said she 'can do whatever' she wants wearing 'stitched' sarees as compared to a saree worn in a traditional way. Sharing the video montage, Twinkle wrote, "This is controversial! The confession – Milord I get my sarees stitched…"

She continued to write, "Let me list down the pros. 1. I wear my sarees more often. 2. When I pass it on to my daughter she just has to adjust two hooks and it can fit her as well. 3. I need two safety pins instead of half a dozen. 4. You can do whatever you want – 11 jumping jacks or do Jack himself without unravelling a single pleat. 5.It gives our wonderful tailor masters more work. Raise your hands if you are a stitched saree girl and if not then tell me why. This is a debate. There is no right side and Happy Holi!"

While some agreed with Twinkle, others reasoned with her. One person commented on Twinkle video, "I find it convenient to wear it in traditional way. I think it gives us liberty to style the pallu as we want it..." Another one said, "Well, I really feel the beauty of the actual saree is lost when you stitch them.... The biggest con in my case is as size increases or decreases the stitched saree falls very oddly." One more said, "One can ride the horses too in the actual saree!!! Only that you must know to drape it right." However, an Instagram user seemed interested in Twinkle's hack. She commented, "I have not been able to wear my sarees since my marriage because I can't wear them on my own. During wedding ceremonies, I either had my mother or mother in law to drape me. Please share how the tailors do it and how to get it ironed."

Twinkle made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995 and after her 2001 film Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, she quit her acting career. In 2015, Twinkle made her debut as a writer with Mrs Funnybones. She followed it up with an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, which was released in 2017, and the fiction novel Pyjamas Are Forgiving, which came out the following year. She is married to actor Akshay Kumar, with whom she shares two children – son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.