Twinkle Khanna shares how she and Akshay Kumar divide the bills, reveals she pays for Aarav-Nitara’s education

Twinkle Khanna opened up about how she and her husband Akshay Kumar divide expenses between themselves. She revealed that she is the one who pays for their children Aarav and Nitara’s education.

While interviewing Kajol for Tweak India, Twinkle asked her how she and Ajay Devgn split the bills. “For example, in our life, all the kids’ school, education, I pay for. Because then, I can tell them, ‘Tum padhe likhe ho (You are educated) only because of me’,” she quipped.

Kajol said that with her and Ajay, it is ‘more about convenience’ - she mostly takes care of online bills while he is responsible for offline payments. She also called him a hands-on parent to their children, Nysa and Yug.

“If I have to get up at 7 o’clock with Yug for school, half the time he will get up at 7 o’clock anyway, sit with him, have breakfast with him, send him to school etc. So I don’t have to get up every day,” Kajol said, adding that Ajay did the same with Nysa when she was younger. “But now when he is working out and stuff like that, he does take him, sit with him for his classes and stuff like that. So, he does spend a lot of time with the kids and he is very, very much hands-on,” she added.

Akshay and Twinkle got married on January 17, 2001. They celebrated two decades of togetherness this year. They have two children - their son Aarav was born in 2002 and their daughter Nitara was born in 2012.

Twinkle made her Bollywood debut with Barsaat in 1995 and appeared in a handful of films before giving up acting in 2001. She is now a bestselling author and has published three books - Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving.