Twinkle Khanna shares throwback pic from her school days, jokes about not missing 'those funny haircuts'. See here

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Monday shared a picture from her school days. She joked about her 'funny haircuts' back in the day but was full of nostalgia about that period of her life.

Sharing it, she wrote: "I definitely don’t miss those funny haircuts but I do recall my years at New Era with a deep wistfulness. I would say that those were clearly as the cliche goes, the best days of my life. The pandemic though, will perhaps deprive 10 million Indian girls of the best days of their lives with the risk of them never returning to school. Join @savethechildren_india in their efforts to ensure a safe return to schools for all children, especially girls."

The picture showed Twinkle standing in a row behind her teacher. Twinkle's latest post is also about ensuring that girls don't drop out of schools in India due to the pandemic. The author also tagged actors Sonali Bendre and Huma Qureshi in the post.

Incidentally, back in 2019, Twinkle had shared the same picture to advocate the cause of education for girls. She had commented on her hairstyle in that post too. She had written: “Growing up, as you can see not only did I have the same hairstyle as my class teacher( why? why? why?) but studying and doing well was very important to me and it all helped me to become an independent woman,” she had said.

She had also noted how "2/5 girls still don’t complete school" in India. She had nominated her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap at the time.

Through the coronavirus pandemic, Twinkle has been posting pictures and giving updates on her family life. Recently, the Bollywood couple had invited Tahira, producer Tanujj Garg and her cousin, actor Karan Kapadia for lunch and shared pictures. She had also shared a video of her daughter Nitara playing Senorita on her guitar.