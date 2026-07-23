Twinkle Khanna speaks out on CJP protests, says she is proud to belong to a country where youth has courage to dissent

Author and former actor Twinkle Khanna has weighed in on the ongoing nationwide protests over the NEET controversy with a powerful message on social media. Two days after the Delhi Police lathi-charged against protestors during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) Chalo Sansad march, Twinkle took to her Instagram account to share a statement in support for the students protesting. (Also read: ‘Beautiful news’: John Cusack is the first Hollywood star to speak on CJP protests in India, shows solidarity)

What Twinkle said

Twinkle Khanna has spoken in solidarity with the students protesting in India.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Twinkle shared several images taken during the ongoing protests in Delhi and Mumbai in her new post. The first image was of Rhiya Ahir, a 27-year-old model, who became one of the defining faces of the protest at Shivaji Park on Wednesday. She stood blocking a police van that was carrying protesters who were detained during demonstrations demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities. Another picture showed a woman shielding other protestors from getting lathi-charged by the Delhi Police.

In the caption, Twinkle wrote, "Proud to belong to a country where our young people still have the courage to dissent, to push back, to brave tear gas and batons. The sad part is that they have to."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Over the past few days, several celebrities have spoken in solidarity with the students. Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj were seen in Jantar Mantar and attended the Chalo Sansad march. Several names including Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Imran Khan and Rajkummar Rao have shown support through social media posts. What are the protests about? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the past few days, several celebrities have spoken in solidarity with the students. Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj were seen in Jantar Mantar and attended the Chalo Sansad march. Several names including Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Imran Khan and Rajkummar Rao have shown support through social media posts. What are the protests about? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Students, parents and supporters have gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and in several other cities, demanding accountability and reforms. The movement is being led by the satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which emerged after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant allegedly referred to unemployed youth activists as "cockroaches." Protesters later adopted the term themselves, turning it into a symbol of resistance.

Among the key demands are the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ₹1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide, and the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk.

The movement gained further attention during the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march in Delhi. Although the protest started peacefully, clashes later broke out between a section of protesters and the police, leading authorities to use tear gas and batons. Demonstrations have continued since then, with protesters saying they will not stop until they see accountability, justice, and meaningful reforms to the examination system.