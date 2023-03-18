Twinkle Khanna wears fake moustache, recalls mom Dimple Kapadia teased her for having 'muchi' as a child

On Saturday, Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram Reels to share a glimpse of her new interview with well-known chef Sanjeev Kapoor. They discussed recipes, his career as a cooking show host and more. She also asked him about his rumoured upcoming biopic. Twinkle asked Sanjeev, whom he would like to see in his biopic. When the chef responded by asking in Hindi, 'where is Akshay Kumar?', Twinkle showed a fake moustache and said Akshay could put it on, and easily 'pass off' as Sanjeev, who has been sporting his signature moustache over the years. Also read: Twinkle Khanna shares her 'controversial' opinion on sarees Twinkle Khanna wore a fake moustache in a new video.

Next, Twinkle wore the fake moustache herself as Sanjeev said she looked 'outstanding'. She then recalled how mother-actor Dimple Kapadia teased her for having a moustache in her childhood. She told Sanjeev, "Actually, when I was a kid, my mother used to tease me (since) I had a natural moustache. She used to say 'muchi ho to Nathulal jaisi ho, warna na ho (If you have a moustache, it should either be like Nathulal or not be there at all)'." The actor-turned-author was referring to Amitabh Bachchan's line from Sharabi (1964), where the actor said, "Mooch ho toh Nathulal ji jaise ho warna na ho (If you have a moustache, it should either be like Nathulal or you should not have one at all)."

In the video posted on YouTube, Twinkle continued to wear the fake moustache as she plated a meal during a cooking competition with Sanjeev. He declared her the winner and broke into laughter as Twinkle finally removed the moustache. Sharing a clip from the interview on Instagram Stories, Twinkle wrote, "Mooch ho to Nathulal jaise'... unless we're talking about the most popular mooch on television. He's a household name, who feels just like a family member, welcoming the legendary Sanjeev Kapoor to The Icons. Watch the full interview on Tweak India's YouTube channel. Drop a (heart emoji) in the comments if you love him as much as we do."

Commenting on the video, a fan wrote, "Wow mam, your look is awesome, and your moustache kind of looks like Charlie Chaplin's." Another one said, "Mr Jethalal left the chat." He was referring to Dilip Joshi's character Jethalal Champaklal Gada on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, who also sports a moustache on the show.

Twinkle, who is married to actor Akshay Kumar and shares two children with him – Aarav and Nitara – made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995. After her 2001 film Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, she quit her acting career. In 2015, Twinkle made her debut as an author with Mrs Funnybones. She wrote two more books – The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad (2017), and Pyjamas Are Forgiving (2018). She often shares funny and witty posts on Instagram.

