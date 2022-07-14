Twitter not at all impressed with Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's snoozefest of a Koffee With Karan episode: 'It's awful'

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan appeared together on the second episode of Koffee With Karan’s season 7. And even as the two actors gave a few revelations and chuckle-worthy moments, many viewers felt the episode was a letdown and labeled it ‘boring’. The episode, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday evening, had many fans complaining that a lot of what the actors said was incoherent and boring. Also read: Koffee With Karan: Karan Johar says Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan dated brothers

Thursday’s episode--the second of Koffee With Karan’s new season--had Sara and Janhvi together on Karan Johar’s show for the first time. With the promos giving glimpses of Sara saying she wanted to date Vijay Deverakonda or the actors talking about their exes, fans anticipated lots of entertainment and gossip from the episode. However, after it aired, many were left disappointed.

Many fans did not even wait for the episode to end to criticise it.

Even as the episode hadn’t finished, tweets began to surface, saying the episode was boring. “Jaanu and Sara episode has been boring so far, at least the first 20 minutes,” wrote one user. Many found the two actors talking over each other very distracting. Another viewer tweeted, “Omg! 15 mins in, it feels like I’m back in college again. Such teenage yapping and laughing! Are they realising they are on a show and not #KaranJohar’s drawing room?” Another viewer echoed this sentiment and tweeted, “I’m not getting half of what these three are saying.”

Twitter users criticised the Koffee With Karan episode for being chaotic.

Some viewers were more scathing in their feedback of Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan’s appearance on the show, and the popular chat show itself. Many argued that the episode was a sign the show ‘has lost it’. One viewer tweeted, “The second episode cements it, #KoffeeWithKaran has lost it. An hour of senseless tirade of jokes which only Karan understands. It has become so chaotic, everyone speaking at the same time on inside jokes or gossip which viewers cannot understand. It is awful.”

The episode saw Sara and Janhvi discuss how they became friends in Goa during the lockdown and their Kedarnath trips together, where they almost froze in the minus seven degrees Celsius weather.

