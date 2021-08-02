Twitter gives Anu Malik gold medal for copying Mera Mulk Mera Desh from Israel’s national anthem

Indian Twitter users remembered Anu Malik after they heard Israel's national anthem at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. On Sunday, Artem Dolgopyat made history when he won Isreal's first Olympics gymnastics gold. After he was presented his medal, the country's national anthem -- Hatikvah -- was played, and a few Twitter users realised that the anthem sounded similar to Diljale's song Mera Mulk Mera Desh.

The patriotic song, released in 1996, was composed by Anu Malik and sung by Kumar Sanu and Aditya Narayan. The video featured Ajay Devgn. After Hatikvah was played, several internet users took to Twitter and criticised Anu Malik for plagiarising the tune of Israel's national anthem.

"Israel won their second ever Gold at Olympics and Indians ended up remembering Anu Malik," a Twitter user joked. "I was today years old when I realised Anu Malik plagiarised Israel national anthem. What... shamelessness is this man. How sad," another added.

"Anu Malik just simply didn't copy Israel national anthem in 1996 film Diljale song. It needs years or research and analysis to find out which country isn't going to win medals for years. Visionary man," another Twitter user poked fun. "Anu Malik you copied Israeli’s national anthem music & composed Mera desh, Mera mulk Mera yeh watan? Anu Malik need an Olympic gold medal for plagiarism," a tweet read.

Anu has been accused of plagiarising music on several occasions in the past. Songs like Dil Mera Churaya Kyun, Kaho Na Kaho, Neend Churayi Meri and Nasha Ye Pyar Ka Nasha are a few songs that appear to be 'inspired' by international songs.

Meanwhile, this isn't the only case of plagiarism in Bollywood that has come to light recently. Last week, Twitter users noted that the song Zaalima Coca Cola from Bhuj: The Pride of India, starring Nora Fatehi, sounded similar to a Pakistani song. The original song was sung by Noor Jehan, for the Punjabi film Chan Te Soorma.