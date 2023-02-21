Twitter predicts Hera Pheri 3 will 'demolish every record' as Suniel Shetty, Akshay, Paresh reportedly begin shooting

The shooting for eagerly-awaited third film in the Hera Pheri franchise begins on Tuesday, and actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal are reportedly returning to reprise their characters. Farhad Samji is said to be directing the film. Earlier it was rumoured that Kartik Aaryan would be stepping in to take forward the franchise. Fans on social media have expressed their delight to see the original trio reunite. Many Akshay fans also predicted that the comedy film would go on to break box office records. (Also read: Suniel Shetty will try to get Akshay Kumar back in Hera Pheri 3: 'I want to see if things can still fall in place')

The first film in the series came out in 2000. The cult comedy also starred Tabu, Om Puri and Gulshan Grover. Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri was written by Neera Vora. The Hindi film is a remake of the Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking (1989). Akshay, Suniel and Paresh also returned for the sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, which released in 2006. Writer Neeraj had directed it; however with his untimely demise in 2017, the third film was in limbo for a long time.

According to a report in ETimes, Akshay, Suniel and Paresh have begun shooting for the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. The report also stated that Farhad, not Anees Bazmee, would be directing Hera Pheri 3. Last year, in November, Akshay had revealed that he would not be a part of Hera Pheri 3. His co-star Suniel Shetty had said he would work on getting back as well.

On Twitter, excited fans shared their happiness over the film finally going ahead, some even put up memes and funny videos. Besides the comments on the original cast returning, Twitter also predicted that the film would go on to break box office records. One fan stated, "HeraPheri3 can demolish every record if made well. And opening mein to sab faad hi dega (opening will break everything)." Another fan wrote, "Hera Pheri 3 will shatter all existing records (fire emojis)."

Yet another Akshay fan shared, "Get ready to witness the biggest comeback of all time… Akshay Kumar's Hera Pheri 3." The actor had a dismal 2022 with most of his films Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu not doing well at the box office.

