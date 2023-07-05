Twitter reacts as Tillotama Shome asks how to change her age from 35 to 44 on Wikipedia: It really doesn’t matter to us

Tillotama Shome has been busy giving interviews to promote her recent release Lust Stories 2. Amid her numerous interviews, the actor apparently discovered that her age was incorrect on Wikipedia, the ‘free online encyclopedia' that anyone can edit. Now, the actor has asked Twitter users how make a correction. Her tweet about an error in her age – the actor is 44, not 35, which pops up on searching her age online – has garnered lots of responses. Also read: Amruta Subhash, Tillotama Shome cheer for Lust Stories 2 co-star Shrikant Yadav Tillotama Shome in a still from The Night Manager.

Tillotama Shome's tweet

On Tuesday, the actor, who was last seen in Lust Stories 2, tweeted, “How do I change my age from 35 to 44 on Wikipedia? I never made this page, but have been pointed towards the discrepancy about how old I say I am and what is written. Thank you in advance.”

A screenshot of the search results for Tillotama Shome's age on Google.

Reaction to Tillotama Shome's request

Many responded to Tillotama's tweet. Some praised her acting chops, others offered help. One Twitter user joked about the actor's remark about being asked about the the discrepancy between her age on Wikipedia and what she says is her real age.

He tweeted, "You are not a credible source about your age (laughing emojis)." Another agreed with the actor, tweeting, "Yes I was thinking that after your interview with Film Companion... I double-checked when you said 40s... "

Some also supported the actor, and wanted to 'edit' her Wikipedia page. One tweeted, "You can log in and edit it yourself from what I know." Another said, "I do not see the age, not sure, if I am looking at the right page. If you point the page, I can edit it for you."

A fan also tweeted, “Tillotama, it really doesn’t matter to us. What matters is the age that you portray for the character. You are an actor who can do anything. You are that versatile. So the question that comes. Who are you? Where are you in this crowd? Who amongst these characters is the real Tilo.”

Tillotama Shome's projects

Tillotama Shome made her debut as an actor in the 2001 film Monsoon Wedding. She also starred in web series such as Tooth Pari and The Night Manager, among others. She has also worked in films such as Shanghai directed by Dibakar Banerjee and Qissa (2013), which also featured the late Irrfan Khan.

Tillotama was last seen in Lust Stories 2. She featured in Konkona Sen Sharma's segment The Mirror in Lust Stories 2, and was praised for her acting in the Netflix India anthology. She was seen alongside Amruta Subhash. Lust Stories 2 was released on June 29, and also featured Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Angad Bedi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, among others. Her web series The Night Manager also released its second part last week.

