'Twitter should invent a virtual slap': Sonali Kulkarni's ‘women are lazy’ comment draws flak online

A section of Twitter users is furious after Sonali Kulkarni's recent comments at an event. In a recent interview, Sonali spoke at length about modern Indian women and how they wish for a well-earning, settled husband while giving no input in the household's finances. She even went so far as to call women ‘lazy’. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap faces flak from Twitter users for praising 'most regressive movie' Bakasuran) Sonali Kulkarni's comment have not got a 100% positive response.

“Bharat mein bahut saari ladkiyan alsi hain (in India a lot of women are just lazy)," she said. "They want a boyfriend or husband, who earns well, owns a house, and gets regular increments. But, in the middle of this, women forget to make a stand for themselves. Women don't know what will they do.” She added, “I urge everyone to bring up such women in you houses that are able and can earn for themselves. Who can say that yes, we want a new fridge in the house, you pay for half of it, I will pay the other half," she said in her interview with Bhupenddra Singh Raathore.

Twitter is divided in its reaction to her statement. While many men are praising her for saying the ‘truth’, many women have criticised her myopic perspective on the issue. “Twitter should invent virtual slap. Ladkiyaan aalsi nahi hoti, half of the families in India dont raise their daughters to build careers, they educate them so they get good husband and they condition girls to believe marriage will be the biggest moment of their lives not their careers,” wrote one.

Another said, “The need for male validation is embarrassing. I have seen, 'not so educated' women doing equal daily manual labour as their male counterparts, only to come back home and do household chores too, while the 'thaka haara' pati takes a nap!”

Even singer Sona Mohaptra weighed in. Replying to author Paromita Bardolo, she wrote, “True & truly sad @Paromitabardolo. Check the matrimonial columns-wanted, good looking, educated, earning,’homely’;take care of in-laws, household duties and hand over monthly salary type of ad’s. Double whammy. The ‘insight’ she has is lazy & should have been qualified such - ‘in my circles’."

A person on Twitter wrote, “Women will financially contribute to the household chores only when men start sharing 50% of the household chores. @sonalikulkarni the men you're defending won't stand up for your rights. They're clapping for you because you spoke what they wanted to hear. Stop being a 'pick-me'.”

In the same interview, Sonali also seemed to be referring to workplace harassment and how women complain to the HR when someone talks about their outfit. She said women need to ‘humble' themselves.

Sonali has acted in films such as Dil Chahta Hai and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

