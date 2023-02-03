Internet finds similarities between Tere Pyaar Mein and this 1997 song: ‘Pritam Da never disappoints’

Twitter users have found similarities between Pritam's latest outing, Tere Pyaar Mein, from the upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The song features Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor romancing in Spain in the romantic-comedy film. It's the first song of the film which released this week. Also read: Tere Pyaar Mein: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor can't stop kissing each other in new Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar song

A user shared a video of Tere Pyaar Mein and compared it side by side with an excerpt from the popular Hollywood track, Your Woman by White Town. The song dates back to 1997 and shares similar music to the one scored by Pritam. Reacting to the tunes of both the song, many have accused the music director of sampling from the English hit.

A user took to the comment section and called it a, “Copy.” Another one added, “Common man, if you are getting good music from any inspired song is fine, it is not 100% copied at all.” Someone also pointed out how the English song reminded them of Dua Lipa's Love Again and said, “Listen to Dua Lipa love again she copied same to same.”

However, many also came out in support of Pritam. One of them commented, “This is sampling and not copying. This comes from a music technologist.” “It's a copy only if a tune is lifted. Instrumental sounds used cannot be considered copies. If so, we have millions of songs having same/similar tabla beats. Nevertheless, you are doing a great service in exposing the cabal,” reasoned another user.

Meanwhile, a video of the original music video Tere Pyaar Mein with Your Woman playing in the background has also arrived on the micro-blogging site. The song is sung by Arijit Singh along with Nikhita Gandhi. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya while Pritam composed the music.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan. It marks the first collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha. Going by trailer, the film is about Ranbir who tries to woo Shraddha, and asks if she is interested in love or 'time pass'. He and Shraddha get into a casual relationship but things turn serious when their families are involved. They end up getting engaged even as they try to act as if they are not the first ones to initiate a breakup.

The film is backed by Luv Films’ Luv and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It will release on Holi, March 8, 2023.

