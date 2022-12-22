Twitter isn't impressed with Jhoome Jo Pathaan: ‘Tom Cruise is doing stunts at 60, SRK is making cringe content at 57'

The second song from Pathaan was released on Thursday and not many are impressed by it. Twitter has been voicing their opinion on Jhoome Jo Pathaan which stars Shah Rukh Khan with Deepika Padukone. While most hated the song, there weren't many takers for the ‘cringe’ shots of Shah Rukh acting cool with his shirt billowing in the wind and his abs on full display. (Also read: Pathaan song Jhoome Jo Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone dance into your hearts. Watch)

A person wrote on Twitter about the song, “Pritam ko hi bula lo bhai. Banda copy karta hai lekin kam se kam gaane to achhe bana deta tha (Call Pritam. Sure he copies stuff but at least he makes good music).” Another wrote, “Bakwas gaana hai bhai (It's a bad song).” A person also tweeted, “Movie toh flop hoti hi hai aapki. Iss baar gaane bhi ghatiya. Kya kare (Your movies don't work and this time even the songs are not good. What to do)?"

A few were not impressed with Shah Rukh either. “While Tom Cruise is doing impossible stunts at 60, Shahrukh Khan is making cringe like #JhoomeJoPathaan at 57. I really thought he'd bring something fresh,” read a tweet. Another person asked ‘why spy looks like this?’ A tweet read, “It looks so cringe to see a 57 yr old man giving so much annoying dance moves with even more terrible costumes and style…when Bollywood will come out of stereotypical movie-making culture?” “Why is Shahrukh Khan dressed like Captain Jack Sparrow,” asked another person.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame. It also stars John Abraham. Ahead of the song's release, Sidharth Anand seemed confident of the song. He said, "When we were planning Jhoome Jo Pathaan, I was clear that we should have Arijit Singh sing for Shah Rukh Khan. He is the number one singer of our country and we wanted him to sing for the number one evergreen superstar of our country! Arijit has weaved his magic with his charismatic voice in this dance number that sees SRK and Deepika let their hair down and groove to the music."

