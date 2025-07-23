Uditaa Goswami cheers for husband, 'star-maker' Mohit Suri for Saiyaara: ‘Still have to come home, hang your wet towel’

Filmmaker Mohit Suri is on a new career high amid the success of his latest project, Saiyaara, which introduced Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The film’s craze is making Mohit’s wife and actor Uditaa Goswami emotional. She called her husband “star-maker”, who doesn’t need stars to shine. Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara is a big success at the box office.

Uditaa’s note for Mohit

On Tuesday, Uditaa took to Instagram to pen an emotional note for Mohit along with some pictures from the family album. She expressed that it felt unusual to publicly declare her feelings, as she typically prefers keeping her personal life private.

“Mohit Suri, I honestly don’t know where to begin – it feels a little strange saying this out loud because we usually keep things private. At home, I rarely express my appreciation; I’m more often the one giving reminders: “Turn off the lights,” “Switch off the AC,” “Hang your wet towel,” “Give me some attention,” “Stop watching TV or playing games on your phone…” And when I ask for help around the house, you say, “All I know is how to make movies.” Well, that, you definitely do,” Udita wrote in her note.

She continued, “This moment didn’t come easy. It’s the result of years of patience, hard work, frustration, anxiety, sleepless nights, and the quiet insecurity of waiting for your time – while still holding on to the belief that you were good enough. You wanted our kids to witness the highs you once had, to feel proud of their father. And now, you haven’t just reached that point – you’ve surpassed it. They can see it. We all can.”

The Zeher star mentioned she knows that people love to take credit when something big succeeds. “But when it comes to #Saiyaara, it’s all you. I’m not vain enough to believe otherwise. You sacrificed a lot to pursue your vision – turned down so many tempting offers, started fresh, and rebuilt everything from the ground up,” she shared, adding, “You’re a star maker – you don’t need stars to shine, and you’ve never compromised on your creative integrity. It should always be your way. And I hope this film shows everyone just how powerful that can be.”

Udita wrapped up her note with a witty reminder, “That said… don’t forget: you still have to come home, hang your wet towel, and switch off the AC!”

About Uditaa and Mohit

Uditaa and Mohit started dating each other during the making of 2005 film Zeher. The two tied the knot in 2013. The couple welcomed their daughter, named Devee, in 2015, and son, named Karrma, in 2018.

Mohit’s cousin Pooja Bhatt had launched Udita in Bollywood with her 2003 film Paap, and two years later, Mohit directed the actor in her second film Zeher.

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara wins big

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara is winning big at the box office. The film is getting praised on social media, which is reflected in the business numbers. The romantic drama introduced Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

The film revolves around a love story that blossoms between a short-tempered musician named Krish Kapur (Ahaan Panday) and Vaani (Aneet Padda), a shy, aspiring journalist. The film is produced by YRF’s CEO, Akshaye Widhani. Released on July 18, the film has minted over ₹132 crore in India till now.