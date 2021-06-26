UnlockMode: Vardhan Puri sets new rules for himself before returning to shoot

As actor Vardhan Puri readies to resume work, he’s busy noting down the things he has to do to avoid getting infected, and continue work in a safe environment in the times of Covid-19 crisis.

“I definitely want to be fully vaccinated before I get back to shoot. In fact, my team just sent out emails to the makers of my next two projects, saying that these are the precautions that the production will need to maintain in order for me to come, travel and shoot,” Puri tells us.

So, whether it’s his make-up artist, hair stylist, assistant director or the production team, Puri stresses that “they’ll have to be double masked, wear face shields, use sanitisers, and practice social distancing”.

The Yeh Saali Aashiqui (2019) actor adds that the team will be shooting with a very small group on the real set.

“Only actors and directors should be allowed on set, and everyone else will be off set. People who’re not working, they don’t need to be around us when we’re shooting. Usually there are 200 people on set while the shoot is on whereas only 40-50 are required for actual work at that point,” he notes, adding that these are some precautions that he intends to take to “minimise the risk of any event”.

After finishing dubbing of his next film, helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the grandson of late actor Amrish Puri will soon jet off to London to start work on his next project, which was at halt because of the second wave of the Covid-19 crisis in India.

“We’re waiting for a go ahead from the UK government, as they’re fully involved with our planning and permissions. Hopefully, it should start in a month or so. Before the second wave, we were planning one start to finish schedule, but now don’t know how we’ll go about it,” says the 31-year-old.

While he remains mum about his upcoming projects, Puri reveals that they’ll show his range as an actor.

“My constant prayer is that everything goes on as we desire because pichli baar bhi aisa hua the ke humare dil aur dimag mein kuch tha aur fir coronavirus aa gaya. In this lockdown, I’d have actually finished three projects, but I could finish only one. Now, I’m praying that everything happens on time,” he ends on a hopeful note.