Unseen old picture of Ranbir Kapoor proposing to Alia Bhatt during Africa holiday deleted by Soni Razdan

An unseen picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has resurfaced in a recent Instagram Reels shared by Alia's mother, actor Soni Razdan. In the now-deleted clip, Soni shared a lookback at the year that went by, including a picture from the day when Ranbir had proposed to Alia during their Africa trip. (Also read: Alia Bhatt shares lots of unseen pics from wedding, pregnancy and vacations; reveals what she ate every day for 3 months)

In the picture from, Alia can be seen almost on the verge of breaking down and looking on in disbelief as Ranbir Kapoor is down on one knee holding a ring box in his hands during their Kenya holiday. Soni also shared several glimpses from Ranbir and Alia’s wedding in April. In one of the pictures Alia is seen during her mehendi ceremony, while in the other the actor is seen sitting with her mother. Along with the now-deleted video, Soni reportedly wrote in the caption, “Photo Dump 2022… some happy moments from the year we’re about to leave behind… and happy new year already!"

On Wednesday, Alia had also shared several unseen pictures on Instagram in a video completion, and written in the caption, "Pics that never made it to the gram (Instagram)." The video begins with pictures of Alia holding a camera and is followed by several random pictures of herself from the year.

Alia and Ranbir married in an intimate ceremony in April this year. The couple was joined by close friends from Bollywood and their family, including their mothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, at the intimate ceremony. They shared screen space for the first time in Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, which released on September 9. Alia announced the birth of their daughter on November 6. Taking to Instagram, the actor’s baby announcement featured a lion and lioness with their cub, and read, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!”

Alia was pregnant with daughter Raha, when she flew to Europe for the shooting of Heart of Stone. It will mark her Hollywood debut and stars Gal Gadot as the lead actor. The film's teaser had shown Alia in the middle of some intense scenes.

Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film will be released in theatres on April 28, 2023. Alia also has director Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Apart from this, she also has Heart of Stone, which marks her Hollywood debut. The Netflix film also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Ranbir is working on Animal, directed by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He also has Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor in the pipeline.

