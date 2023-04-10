Uorfi Javed denies saying 'go to hell' to Ranbir Kapoor: Meri sarcasm kisi din mujhe pitwaygi

Uorfi Javed has denied that she said "go to hell" to actor Ranbir Kapoor after a recent report claimed she had reacted to Ranbir's recent remark about her fashion choices. Uorfi took to Instagram Stories to issue a clarification where she also said, "Meri sarcasm mujhe kisi din pitwaygi (My sarcasm will get me beaten up someday)." (Also read: Kareena Kapoor lauds Uorfi Javed's fashion choices as 'gutsy, really cool', she reacts: None of your opinions matter now) Uorfi Javed clarifies her comment on Ranbir Kapoor.

In a recent episode for Kareena Kapoor's chat show What Women Want, Ranbir Kapoor shared his opinion about Uorfi's outfits and called her choices “bad taste.” However, a few days later, Kareena Kapoor praised the social media personality and actor. She had called Uorfi ‘extremely brave and extremely gutsy’ for pulling off her uncoventional outfits.

In a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, Uorfi had reacted to both the comments and said, “Kareena Kapoor ne meri tareef ki hai! Kareena Kapoor ne! Woh jo gum tha ki Ranbir Kapoor ne bola ‘bad taste,' maine bola ‘bhaad main jaaye Ranbir Kapoor (Now that Kareena Kapoor has praised me Ranbir Kapoor's comment doesn't bother me anymore).”

Now, tagging a report on Instagram stories, which claimed that Uorfi told Ranbir to go to hell, she wrote, "I never said this (cry face emoticon). I was just joking ki Ranbir bhaad me jaaye, Kareena ne tareef kar di ab. I was being sarcastic. Sarcasm, humour. Whatever Ranbir said was his point of view. I didn't find anything malicious in his statement. Sach me bhaad me jaane ko nahi bola maine." She took to Instagram Stories to post a separate clarification in a video clip where she denied saying 'Go to hell Ranbir' and that she didn't mean any disrespect to anyone.

She said, “Meri sarcasm kisi din mujhe pitwaygi... (laughs) mera nangapan mujhe kisi din pitwayga... in short mein kisi din pit jaungi yaar, ya toh mere kapdo ke wajah se ya toh mere baaton ke wajah se (My is sarcasm will get me beaten someday, or my outfits will get me beaten someday... either my clothes or my words will get me beaten someday).”

Uorfi Javed rose to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss OTT. Ever since she has been making headlines for her unique fashion choices. The actor was last seen in the reality TV show MTV Splitsvilla season 14.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON