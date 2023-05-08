Uorfi Javed was ‘uninvited’ from event for not being on Madhuri Dixit's guest list, she sympathizes with Kangana Ranaut

Uorfi Javed has spoken about an incident when she was uninvited from an event in Mumbai 'at the last moment' as she was not on actor Madhuri Dixit's 'guest list'. Taking to Twitter on Sunday night, Uorfi shared a post and explained what happened. She didn't caption the post but added an emoji. (Also Read | Zeenat Aman meets Uorfi Javed, fans think the veteran actor was 'staring at her from top to bottom'. Watch)

Uorfi Javed has shared her reaction to being cancelled at an event at the last minute.

Uorfi shared a screenshot of Madhuri Dixit from a paparazzo's Instagram account. She wrote, "Fun fact about this event - they reached out to my team inviting me, I accepted the invitation, cancelled my plans, arranged my outfit, last moment they told me, team that I'm no more invited."

She added, "When we asked them the reason they said I'm not on Madhuri's guest list (what a weird reason). Bhai mai mar nahi rahi kahi jaane k Iiye (I am not dying to go anywhere) but to tell someone not to come last moment after inviting them. Grow some balls or borrow from me!"

In her next tweet, Uorfi spoke about actor Kangana Ranaut. She wrote, "I’m slowly and slowly understanding why Kangana behaves the way she does. When you’ve been ganged up against for so long, you go hard! You go queen (face savouring delicious food and crying emojis) @KanganaTeam."

Reacting to the incident, a person wrote, "You are absolutely right! I support you both gorgeous girls." Another fan said, "Stay strong ma'am." A comment read, "You also go, queen." "Come on Uorfi. You are on my guest list," said a Twitter user. "That's called maturity with experience! She's the most misunderstood actress. More power to you," commented another person.

Uorfi rose to fame after featuring in Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. She is known for her unconventional choice of outfits. Recently, Uorfi was seen at an event where she interacted with veteran actor Zeenat Aman.

Earlier this year, Uorfi turned model for ace designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and was seen in a golden saree. The social media team of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla took to their Instagram and shared some pictures of Uorfi. They captioned the post, “Love her or hate her, you cannot ignore her.” Previously, Uorfi had walked the ramp for designer Arshi Singhal.

