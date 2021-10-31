Urmila Matondkar is proud of Shah Rukh Khan for ‘grace, maturity’ he showed after son Aryan Khan's arrest

Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar has shared how proud she is of actor Shah Rukh Khan. Taking to Twitter, she praised Shah Rukh for the ‘grace’ and ‘maturity’ he has shown since the arrest of his son, Aryan Khan, earlier this month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Urmila wrote, “Person's true character is revealed in tough times. Truly amazed at the dignity, grace, maturity and strength @iamsrk has shown in the most trying n pressurising times. Proud to have you as my colleague. U remain absolutely the Best!! Much love. God bless."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Others commented on Urmila's tweet and shared their supportive messages for Shah Rukh as well. “Resilient, dignified though riddled with anxiety. Best actor and DAD, always! #ShahRukhKhan, your silence said it all,” one wrote.

“It takes a lot of courage to be calm and handle a crisis with silence. It's a superpower. System looks weaker than an individual. Respect SRK more after this episode as a human than all his cinematic contribution,” wrote another.

Urmila and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together in Chamatkar, which released in 1992 and also starred Naseeruddin Shah. Urmila also featured in a special song in Shah Rukh's Om Shanti Om.

Shah Rukh's son Aryan was arrested on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau after an alleged drug bust on a cruise ship off the shore of Mumbai. Aryan and a few others were taken for questioning and arrested the next day. Aryan's lawyers had been trying to secure his bail but it was finally granted last week and he was let out on Saturday from the Arthur Road Jail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Twinkle Khanna writes about ‘sons of famous fathers in news', not using the words 'blast' and 'Wankhede Stadium'

Other stars who have voiced support for Shah Rukh and his family include Pooja Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor and more. Recently, actor Shekhar Suman also warned Shah Rukh against fair-weather friends. “Now all those ppl from the film industry who went underground and did not support Shahrukh will come out of their holes like rats and will rush to his house with bouquets and show false sympathy now that Aryan has been granted bail. Shahrukh and Gauri must be relieved parents. They went through a lot without any fault of theirs. Congrats on your son being granted bail. I'm sure he has learnt the bitterest lesson of his life and will prove himself worthy,” he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}