Urvashi Dholakia slams ‘midnight horror’ construction at TMKOC producer Asit Modi's property: ‘Made life unbearable’

Television actor Urvashi Dholakia has raised serious concerns over ongoing late-night construction work in Mumbai’s Juhu area, calling it a “midnight horror” for residents and questioning the lack of action by authorities.

Urvashi Dholakia calls for action against late-night construction in Juhu. (Instagram)

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The actor took to social media to share an open letter, highlighting the disturbance allegedly caused by construction at a property linked to Asit Kumar Modi, the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Along with videos, she wrote, “HORRORS OF CONSTRUCTION WORK IN JUHU CONTINUES. Now without permission they’ve blocked an entire road and no official has come for inspection or intervention.” (Also read: Urvashi Dholakia lashes out at trolls for questioning her love for stray dogs: ‘Go and do some good deed yourselves’ )

What Urvashi Dholakia alleges against Asit Kumar Modi

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{{^usCountry}} Tagging Modi, she added, “You and your brother have made life unbearable and unlivable for us for your convenience. Your brother categorically claimed ‘kaam nahi rukega’… ok then. My posts will also not stop now!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tagging Modi, she added, “You and your brother have made life unbearable and unlivable for us for your convenience. Your brother categorically claimed ‘kaam nahi rukega’… ok then. My posts will also not stop now!” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This is not the first time Urvashi has spoken out. A day earlier, on April 16, she shared another post raising objection over the situation. “For several days now, construction work has continued well beyond permissible hours, often late into the night. The constant noise from machinery, drilling, and movement of materials has made it extremely difficult for residents to rest, affecting sleep, health, and overall well-being,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not the first time Urvashi has spoken out. A day earlier, on April 16, she shared another post raising objection over the situation. “For several days now, construction work has continued well beyond permissible hours, often late into the night. The constant noise from machinery, drilling, and movement of materials has made it extremely difficult for residents to rest, affecting sleep, health, and overall well-being,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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She further pointed out that such activities violate civic norms. “As per local regulations, construction in residential areas must follow designated timings. Unfortunately, these guidelines appear to be consistently overlooked. This is not just an inconvenience, it is a matter of basic living conditions,” she added, highlighting the impact on families, elderly residents, and working individuals.

Urvashi questions authorities over lack of action

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Urvashi also urged authorities to step in and ensure compliance. “I urge the concerned authorities and builders to strictly adhere to permitted construction hours, minimise noise pollution, and ensure that residents’ right to peace and rest is respected,” she wrote, tagging civic and police officials.

In a worrying revelation, the actor shared her experience of trying to seek help. “I had dialled the police emergency number at 4:23 AM and made three calls till 4:55 AM. I waited till 5:08 in the morning, and no one turned up,” she said.

Questioning the system’s responsiveness, she added, “Just imagine if this was any other situation, and had I been in trouble, what would have been my situation? The system is so flawed, it is unbelievable and appalling.”

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Her posts have once again brought attention to concerns around civic accountability, noise pollution, and the enforcement of regulations in residential areas.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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