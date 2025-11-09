Urvashi Dholakia lashes out at trolls for questioning her love for stray dogs: ‘Go and do some good deed yourselves’

Actor Urvashi Dholakia, best known for her role as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, advocated for animal welfare in her latest Instagram post. The actor penned a strongly worded post to naysayers, sharing that she and her family will always show up to support stray cats and dogs in light of the recent Supreme Court order. Urvashi Dholakia shared a bunch of pictures with her pets.

What Urvashi shared

In pictures, Urvashi was seen playing with her pet dogs and cats. She penned a long note in the caption, which began: “I AM NOT GOING TO MINCE MY WORDS OR MY THOUGHTS FOR THIS POST.”

She added, “For those questioning my genuinity & authenticity towards the stories that I have been putting up regarding the new Supreme Court order for INDIES ( who the world calls STRAYS ) !! here it is IN YOUR FACE .. the answer to all your negativity !! if you had chosen to genuinely know me or my family ( which you clearly do not ) your negativity & petty thoughts would be valid !”

The post further read, “My family has always been supportive and loving towards Indies, BE IT DOGS OR CATS, and we are absolutely proud of it! We have always appealed for adoption for Indies and we will continue to do so! I have never followed the trend of posting things, just for the sake of INSTAGRAM nor do I ever intend to !!”

“I speak when I have to, and that’s exactly what I’m doing today. Before questioning my thoughts, why don’t you guys look at yourselves in the mirror and ask yourselves What have you done for these voiceless beings !!!! So rather than wasting your time, go and do some good deed yourselves. ADOPT ! Show some humanity,” she wrote.

She added, “The last video is me being on shoot last year and appealing to show some love. This is for those people who are all talk and no do! I genuinely wish that they were Courts in the animal kingdom too so that when we humans infiltrate in their homes trying to destroy their peace and life, we would be punished as severely!!”

About the SC order

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all states and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure the removal of stray dogs from educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus depots, and railway stations, and stated that such dogs cannot be released back into the same locations after sterilisation.

The order follows a series of hearings in recent weeks, during which the court criticised what it described as widespread non-compliance with its directions on stray dog management under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023.