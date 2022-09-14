Urvashi Rautela clarifies her ‘sorry’ wasn't meant for Rishabh Pant

Actor Urvashi Rautela continues to make news ever since she said her rumoured boyfriend Rishabh Pant once waited for her in a hotel hobby for almost 10 hours. After she recently apologised during an interview when asked about the Indian cricketer, now the actor issued a clarification. She earlier said, “sorry, I’m sorry” with folded hands, which many interpreted as an apology to the cricketer, however, it isn’t the case, as per the actor. Also read: Urvashi Rautela rolls her eyes on being asked about Rishabh Pant

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Clearing the air once again, Urvashi took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “These days official news articles & so called meme pages (worst marketers) are more scripted than movies or a tv show!!! That sorry was for my fans & loved ones that I had nothing to say…”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Urvashi was asked to share any message for Rishabh Pant during an interaction. To this, the actor said told Instant Bollywood, “Seedhi baat no bakwas. And that's why I will not be doing any bakwas (To the point answer with no-nonsense and therefore I will not be making any nonsense comment)." When further asked if she has a message for Rishabh, she almost rolled her eyes and added, “All I want to say is..umm..nothing. I am sorry."

Urvashi and Rishabh’s dating speculation dates back to 2018 after they were spotted arriving and leaving restaurants, parties and public events in Mumbai. Later, reports about their breakup surfaced online and claimed that both have blocked each other on WhatsApp. Following this, in 2019, Rishabh denied dating rumours and announced his relationship with girlfriend Isha Negi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They revived news about them when Urvashi last month said that a "Mr RP" waited for her for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep. Speaking to a media publication, she added that she felt bad for having made him wait for so long.

Reacting to this, Rishabh took an indirect dig with a now-deleted post. It read, “It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them". He also added hashtags - 'Mera picha chhoro behen (Sister please leave me)', and 'Jhuth ki bhi limit hoti hai (Lying has a limit)' to his note. Responding to this, the actor called him ‘Chotu bhaiyaa (young brother)’ in a post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON