‘I’m better when I’m with you,’ Rishabh Pant shares New Year vacations photo with girlfriend Isha Negi

cricket

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 12:49 IST

The Indian cricketers have started the New Year on the right note. Despite there being no international cricket for the last 2 weeks or so, the Indian cricketers have been making waves through their social media posts. 2 days after India all-rounder Hardik Pandya surprised many including captain Virat Kohli with his announcement of engagement with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic, India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant posted photos of his New Year vacation with girlfriend Isha Negi on Friday.

Pant took to took instagram to post a photo with girlfriend Isha Negi with the caption “I like me better when I’m with you.” Negi too posted a photo with Pant with the caption, “5th year and counting...love you sky big bubbie,” signalling their long-term relationship.

This is however, not the first time, Pant has posted a photo with Isha. He had made his relationship public after the Australia tour in 2018-19. Isha Negi is an interior designer by profession.

Rishabh Pant had a decent ODI series against West Indies where he registered his maiden half-century in the format. He backed that up with a swashbuckling 39 off 16 balls in the 2nd ODI.

Pant’s performance with the gloves, however, was not up to the mark as he was criticized for dropping catches throughout the ODI series.

The talented Delhi left-hander will have a another chance to put an end all the criticism when India take on Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series. India will start their campaign in 2020 with the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on January 5.