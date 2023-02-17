Urvashi Rautela spotted at airport, says this when asked about Rishabh Pant: 'He is an asset to our country'

Actor Urvashi Rautela was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, where she was asked by paparazzi about the condition of cricketer Rishabh Pant, who was undergoing treatment after a car accident a few months ago. He was shifted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute. The actor was rumoured to be dating him, they attacked each other with cryptic posts in recent months. (Also read: Urvashi Rautela shares a glimpse of Mumbai hospital where Rishabh Pant is admitted after car accident)

Rishabh had a car accident on December 30. He was returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. Rishabh was alone in the car, when the accident took place on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. He has suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. His car was badly burnt after the crash. Earlier, Urvashi had taken to her Instagram Stories and shared a black and white photograph featuring the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital building. She appeared to be near by the hospital. The post came without any caption.

When the paparazzi spotted her leaving the airport recently, and asked her about the cricketer's post about his recovery, Urvashi sounded unaware and asked, "Kaunsi photo?" She then said, "He is an asset to our country," and when the person said that their good wishes are with him, she responded with, "Hamari bhi (Mine as well)." Urvashi opted for a red outfit for her airport look.

Following the news of Rishabh Pant's accident, Urvashi had posted a picture from one of her photoshoots and captioned it, “Praying, love Urvashi Rautela," along with a heart and a pigeon emoji. She didn't mention the name of the person she was praying for. Besides this, later she also tweeted, "I pray for you and your family’s wellbeing.”

Last year, Urvashi had also claimed in an interview that ‘Mr RP’ had waited long to meet her at a hotel. This sparked a series of cryptic posts shared by the two, seemingly about each other.

