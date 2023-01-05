Urvashi Rautela shares a glimpse of Mumbai hospital where Rishabh Pant is admitted after car accident

Actor Urvashi Rautela is in Mumbai and it is an interesting coincidence that she was around a hospital where cricketer Rishabh Pant is admitted for his treatment. Rishabh, who was recently involved in a near-fatal accident last week, has been shifted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute. The actor was rumoured to be dating him but earlier they attacked each other with cryptic posts. (Also read: Urvashi Rautela's mother Meera prays for Rishabh Pant's health)

On Thursday, Urvashi took to her Instagram Stories and shared a black and white photograph featuring the hospital building. She appeared to be near by the hospital. The post came without any caption, geotagging the city name.

Urvashi Rautela posted a video of the Mumbai hospital where Rishabh Pant is undergoing treatment.

On Wednesday, Rishabh Pant was airlifted to Mumbai from Dehradun for his surgery. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement and stated the wicketkeeper-batsmen will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears.

"He will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital. Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation," the BCCI said in an official statement.

Right before the new year, Rishabh had a car accident on December 30. He was returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. Rishabh was alone in the car when the accident took place on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. He has suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. His car was badly burnt after the crash.

After the news of his accident surfaced, Urvashi posted a picture from one of her photo shoots and captioned it, “Praying #love #UrvashiRautela #UR1," along with a heart and a pigeon emoji. She didn't mention the name of the person she was praying for. Besides this, later she also tweeted, "I pray for you & your family’s wellbeing.”

Later, Urvashi's mother Meera Rautela posted for Rishabh. She said, "Social media ki afavah ek taraf (halo on head emoji) aur aap ka svasth ho ke antarrashtriya star par Uttarakand ka naam roshan karna doosri taraf, siddhilibaba aap par vishesh kripya kare (folded hands emoji), aap sab hi log bhi prathna kare. (Spreading rumours on social media is different and making Uttarakhand popular on the international level is different. May Siddhabali Baba bless you. Please pray for Rishabh Pant’s speedy recovery) #Godblessyou #RishabhPant."

Last year, Urvashi claimed that ‘Mr RP’ had waited long in vain to meet her at an event in Delhi and left 16-17 missed calls in order to approach her. This sparked a series of cryptic posts on Instagram.

