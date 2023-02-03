US journo calls Shah Rukh Khan 'India's Tom Cruise' in article, angers fans: 'The disrespect!'

The global success of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has caught the notice of international critics as well. The Hindi action film has broken box-office records worldwide and domestically. American journalist and critic, Scott Mendelson, referred to Shah Rukh as India's Tom Cruise in an article, angering his fans who asked him to amend his piece. The Top Gun: Maverick star began to trend after Shah Rukh's fans spoke out on Twitter. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan replies to Paulo Coelho's 'king, legend' tweet: 'You are always too kind my friend')

The US journalist shared his article titled 'India’s Tom Cruise Shah Rukh Khan May Have Just Saved Bollywood With His Blockbuster 'Pathaan'' which was published for the website The Wrap. His piece looked at how Shah Rukh's comeback film was reviving the Hindi film industry after a lean period. The actor is returning to the big screen after four years.

Replying to Scott's tweet, his fans asked him not to compare Shah Rukh with the American star. One fan stated, "SRK is SRK ! He isn't Indian Tom Cruise but rather a national treasure, he is a man beyond his films." Another flipped his statement and shared, "You made an emotional mistake in your statement. Shah Rukh Khan is Emotion. He is the greatest among the Best, the best among the greatest. Period!! Though I like Tom, I would not mind at all if you address him as American’s Shah Rukh Khan."

Many others pointed out the disrespect handed out to Shah Rukh in the comparison. One Twitter user wrote, "Correct the headline of your newsletter. Shah Rukh Khan is Shah Rukh Khan, no one ever will be able to come even closer to him. No one is comparable with him." Another fan explained, "I know you’re just trying to provide context but as a white American who hadn’t seen a single Bollywood movie until 2019, Shah Rukh is so much more than Tom Cruise. There is no Hollywood equivalent."

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Malhotra, released on January 25. Also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, the film featured Shah Rukh as an Indian spy trying to protect a former rogue agent from spreading terror around the world. The Hindi film has collected around ₹700 crore at the worldwide box office since its release.

