Shah Rukh Khan replies to Paulo Coelho's 'king, legend' tweet: 'You are always too kind my friend'

Paulo Coelho gave a shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan in his recent tweet. On Thursday, the Brazilian author shared a video that was posted by the actor, which showed a sea of fans celebrating Pathaan's success outside Mannat, Shah Rukh's famous Mumbai home. Reacting to the video, Paulo had tweeted, "King. Legend. Friend. But above all great actor (for those who don't know him in the West, I strongly suggest My Name is Khan – and I am Not a Terrorist)." A day later, Shah Rukh replied to Paulo's tweet. Also read: Author Paulo Coelho calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘king, legend, friend’ but above all 'great actor' after Pathaan

On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan responded to Paulo, and said the author was 'too kind'. The actor also asked Paulo to meet him 'sooner than soon'. Shah Rukh tweeted, "You are always too kind my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon! Bless you."

Fans were all for their sweet social media exchange, with some asking Shah Rukh to meet them, too. A fan tweeted, "Please meet me also." Another one said about Shah Rukh, "You deserve all the praise. You are truly a legend, a king and an actor par excellence, and so much more. Keep spreading your love and light. Lots of love to you Shah Rukh." A person also tweeted about Paulo and Shah Rukh, "Two legends."

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted in response to Paulo Coelho's latest tweet praising him.

This is not the first time Shah Rukh and Paulo's Twitter exchange grabbed attention. In 2020, the author 'thanked' Shah Rukh for a film called Kaamyaab, which was backed by his production banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Sharing a poster of the film, Paulo had tweeted, "The producers thank you in the very first frame, Shah Rukh. I am doing the same. Two days ago a great Brazilian actor, Flavio Migliaccio, committed suicide, leaving a note on how the industry treats the artists. This movie, labelled as 'comedy', is in fact the tragedy of art."

Responding to him, Shah Rukh had tweeting, "Saw the film, when it was doing festival rounds, and it touched a chord with the whole team at Red Chillies Entertainment. Am so moved you appreciate. It’s a sad truth that character actors get forgotten. Look after yourself my friend and be safe and healthy."

Paulo Coelho had praised Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar for their film My name is Khan after watching it in 2015.

Earlier, in August 2015, the author had praised Shah Rukh and filmmaker Karan Johar for their film My name is Khan (2010). Paulo had tweeted, "Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan, congrats for My name is Khan. I wish we could see more of your movies in Europe. I had to wait years to watch this!" Shah Rukh had then replied to Paulo, "Send me your address sir, I will supply you all Indian films as they release. We (get to) read you as soon as you write... we are blessed..."

