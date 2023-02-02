Author Paulo Coelho calls Shah Rukh Khan 'king, legend, friend but above all great actor' after Pathaan

Author Paulo Coelho singled out Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter to praise the actor after the tremendous success of his latest film Pathaan. The Brazilian novelist responded to a video shared by the actor thanking his fans gathered outside his house, Mannat, in Mumbai. He brought the 2010 film My Name Is Khan which he shared was one of the actor's best performances, according to him. Paulo urged his followers to check out the film. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan surprises fans outside Mannat, greets them with his signature pose; fans hail 'last of the stars'. Watch)

Taking to Twitter, Paulo responded to a video shared by Shah Rukh where his fans gathered outside his house in Mumbai. He wrote, "King. Legend . Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR ( for those who don’t know him in the West, I strongly suggest “My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist”)." One fan replied, "Wooww… and what a way to introduce to those who don’t know him." While another added, "Paulo thank you man you always stand by our king srk lots and lots of love (red heart emojis)."

This is not the first time that the author has praised Shah Rukh and his performance in My Name Is Khan. In 2017, Paulo had gone on Twitter to congratulate Shah Rukh on the seventh anniversary of the film. He had also shared a screenshot of his Facebook post which had stated: His first (and only) movie that I watched (this year, even if it was released in 2008) was My Name is Khan. And not only was the movie excellent, but SRK deserved an Oscar if Hollywood was not manipulated. He kindly offered to send the other titles - as you probably guess, it is not easy to find them in Switzerland."

The actor had replied back to Paulo, "Thank u so much. My next journey is to try and meet u in person. Love and health to u." My Name Is Khan, which also reunited Shah Rukh with Kajol, the actor played an autistic man Rizwan who tries to meet the US President after the murder of his stepson. He faces discrimination in the US as a Muslim and tries to prove to those around him that he is not a terrorist. Directed by Karan Johar, the film was written by Shibani Bathija and Niranjan Iyengar.

