UT69 trailer: Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra plays himself, gives glimpse of his life inside jail. Watch

Shilpa Shetty's husband and entrepreneur Raj Kundra's upcoming film UT69 will be released on November 3. The trailer for UT69 dropped on Wednesday. The film, which features Raj in the lead role, is based on his life. The trailer gives a glimpse of Raj's experience in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail because of his alleged involvement in a pornographic content case. The trailer, in fact, opens with ‘breaking news’ about Raj's arrest in 2021. Also read: Shilpa Shetty twins with husband Raj Kundra in black face masks, internet calls them Power Rangers

UT69 trailer

Trailer of UT69 reveals Raj Kundra's experience in Arthur Road Jail.

From being recognised as Shilpa Shetty's husband or a 'Bigg Boss contestant', Raj struggles to adjust to constant ridicule by other inmates and police personnel inside the jail populate the trailer. Raj, who makes his acting debut in the film, also faces a stampede-like situation at one point. The trailer also shows the unexpected friendships Raj forms inside jail.

Raj was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos and was granted bail in September in the same year. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act.

The makers wrote along with the trailer on YouTube, “UT69 takes a satirical look into the real-life incidents of businessman Raj Kundra’s days spent in Arthur Road jail. He recalls this period as his most difficult time. The film depicts this chapter of his life and is based on a true story.”

About the film

Earlier this month, Raj had announced the release date of his film UT69 with a hilarious video featuring filmmaker Farah Khan and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. Raj had announced that the film is based on a true story. There were also rumours that Farah Khan was directing it.

However, all doubts were put to rest during the trailer launch event in Mumbai on Wednesday, where it was announced that ad film director Shahnawaz Ali had helmed the project. The film is backed by AA Films, produced by SVS Studios, and co-produced by THE BIGGER PICTURE FILMS.

“This is more than just a movie for me! While it’s a closure of sorts, you will see through my eyes a story about survival, friendships, and relationships inside India’s most notoriously crowded infamous detention centre, also known as Arthur Road Jail,” Raj Kundra said about his debut film.

