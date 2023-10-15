Shilpa Shetty twins with husband Raj Kundra in black face masks, internet calls them Power Rangers

Actor Shilpa Shetty followed in the footsteps of her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, and sported an LED face mask, while out and about in Mumbai on Saturday. Raj, who has been hiding his face in public with such masks, also wore a similar-looking black face mask. The two posed for the paparazzi, but with their faces hidden. Also read: Uorfi Javed lashes out at Raj Kundra after he jokes about her clothes Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra wearing face masks in public. (Viral Bhayani)(Viral Bhayani)

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra in face masks

A paparazzo shared a video that showed Raj opening the door for Shilpa and helping her to step out of their vehicle as they entered a restaurant. As she gets down, the couple walk hand-in-hand.

Shilpa and Raj also wore matching all-black outfits. While Shilpa opted for a black jumpsuit, Raj wore a black sweatshirt and pants. As photographers surrounded them, the actor began posing and Raj joined her as well. As they were about to enter an eatery, Shilpa briefly lifted her face mask for the media. While this is nothing unusual for Raj, however, this is the first time that Shilpa has been seen covering her face with a face mask.

Internet reacts to Shilpa Shetty

Reacting to a video of the same incident, a user on Instagram wrote in the comment section, “Ye bhi apne husband jesi ho gayi (she has become like her husband).” Someone also dubbed them as the popular superhero cartoon Power Rangers and commented, “SPD emergency.”

Meanwhile, it seems like Shilpa's new look can be a part of promotions for Raj Kundra's upcoming film, UT 69, which talks about Raj's jail time. Raj was arrested in an alleged pornography-related case in 2021 for which he was sent to Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. It was one of the biggest controversies of the year.

Raj Kundra's film

Raj had previously shared that UT 69 will be released on November 3. With a clip, featuring Farah Khan and Munawar Faruqui, his post read, "Thank you @farahkhankunder @munawar.faruqui But it’s time for the ‘INSIDE’ story! UT69 releasing in theaters 3rd November 2023 @UT69Movie #UT69 #BasedOnATrueStory.” Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in her film, Sukhee.

