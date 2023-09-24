Sukhee box office collection day 2: Shilpa Shetty film yet to cross 1 crore

Sukhee box office collection day 2: Shilpa Shetty's film on friendship and monotony after marriage has received a lukewarm response at the box office despite positive reviews. The film collected ₹40 lakh on Saturday as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. It stands at ₹70 lakh total after two days of its release. Also read: Shilpa Shetty says she ‘was never counted in the top 10 actors' in film industry: Today look at me I am doing... Shilpa Shetty in and as Sukhee.

Sukhee had opened in theatres at ₹30 lakh. The occupancy for the film on Saturday was at 16.38 percent as per the report.

Directed by Sonal Joshi, the film stars Shilpa Shetty, Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujral. The film deals with patriarchy and women's empowerment with a dash of comedy. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikhaa Sharma. Radhika Anand has written the story while Paulomi Dutta has penned the screenplay.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read: “Sukhee is not a message-oriented film with some cause attached to it. Nor does it try to get into a social commentary zone. But yes, it's an important film in today's times, highlighting a subject that often doesn't get the attention it deserves. While Sukhee can be easily put in the category of women empowerment cinema, it is slightly more than that. It's about self-realisations, about valuing and prioritising yourself over others, and about being brave and courageous in the most difficult circumstances.”

Shilpa has said that her role in Sukhee is something she has never played before on screen. She told ANI in an interview, “It's been a roller-coaster ride. No one's journey is a one-way street. There are ups and downs. I have seen everything. I am very happy with the way my journey is going, it's my journey. I got to learn so much, got to unlearn so much. I am very happy that I have lasted for 30 years. And even today I am still able to entertain people. People expect things from me. And I am here with Sukhee.”

She continued, “I was very young when I joined the industry and didn’t have much knowledge at the time. I didn’t take any acting classes or anything. I had to learn everything from A to Z and still don't know it completely. I am still learning.”

