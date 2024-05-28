 Vaani Kapoor, Raashii Khanna seek blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple. See pics | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Vaani Kapoor, Raashii Khanna seek blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple. See pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
May 28, 2024 09:16 PM IST

Raashii Khanna and Vaani Kapoor were seen inside the temple premises, where they chanted prayers along with several other devotees.

Vaani Kapoor and Raashii Khanna paid a visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Tuesday. Vaani also took to her Instagram to share a bunch of pictures on her X handle. Speaking to news agency ANI, Vaani shared that it was a ‘great’ experience to be there. (Also read: Raashii Khanna reflects on underperformance of Yodha at the box office, says ‘everyone knows’ it'll be out on OTT)

Vaani Kapoor and Raashii Khanna at Mahakaleshwar Temple.
Vaani Kapoor and Raashii Khanna at Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Vaani and Raashi offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar

Both Vaani and Raashii were seen in sarees as they offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. In a new video post shared by news agency ANI, Vaani and Raashii were seen inside the temple premises with hundreds of other devotees, sitting on the ground.

Vaani and Raashii kept their eyes closed and chanted the prayers inside the temple, with folded hands. Later, she said to ANI, “Jai Shree Mahakal. Felt delightful. Actually, we both felt the same. And I hope Mahakal calls us again.” Meanwhile, Vaani also said, “It was a great feeling.”

Vaani shared a couple of pictures from the visit and added in the caption, “Jai Mahakal.”

More details

Vaani Kapoor and Rashii Khanna continue to be good friends in the industry. Earlier last year, the two actors had accompanied each other on a European holiday. They also went to Paris. Raashii wrote: "Some of my favourite things - great company, great food (some very delicious croissants ) discovering new cultures and some amazing songs, hail storms, and Amsterdam."

Vaani was last seen in Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film did not perform well at the box office. Meanwhile, Raashii was last seen in Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha, which failed at the box office. It was produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, and released in theatres on March 15.

