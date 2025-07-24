Vaani Kapoor reacts to not being part of War 2: ‘I told them if Tiger comes back, I’m coming back too’

Vaani Kapoor, who starred in the 2019 blockbuster War alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, addressed her absence from the much-anticipated sequel, War 2. Speaking during promotions for her upcoming series Mandala Murders, Vaani said she holds no hard feelings about not returning to the action franchise. Vaani Kapoor addressed her absence from War 2, stating she holds no resentment and is grateful for her role in the original film

Vaani on not being part of War 2

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Vaani was asked if she felt she should have been part of War 2. The actor said, “No, I wish them the best. I feel incredibly grateful that I at least got the opportunity to be a part of a film like War, the OG War. It is looking beautiful. It is cinematic. It is larger than life. Kudos to the team.”

Playfully referencing the fates of her and co-star Tiger Shroff’s characters in the original film, Vaani quipped, “Me, Sid (director Sidharth Anand), and Tiger are all not there in the sequel. Tiger and I both passed away in War. So I said, if Tiger comes back, I’m coming back too, my friend!”

Released in 2019, War was a major box office success and one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the action thriller starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor. The film received praise for its high-octane action sequences, slick visuals, and the dynamic chemistry between Hrithik and Tiger. War crossed ₹475 crore globally and became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2019.

About War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji the film marks the return of Hrithik as agent Kabir with a new antagonist, agent Vikram played by Jr. NTR. The film, which also stars Kiara Advani in a pivotal role, is part of YRF’s expanding spy universe. It is set to hit the theatres on 14 August.