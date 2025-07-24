Search
Thursday, Jul 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Vaani Kapoor reacts to not being part of War 2: ‘I told them if Tiger comes back, I’m coming back too’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Updated on: Jul 24, 2025 06:05 am IST

Vaani Kapoor expressed no regrets about not returning for War 2, praising the original film and wishing the sequel well.

Vaani Kapoor, who starred in the 2019 blockbuster War alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, addressed her absence from the much-anticipated sequel, War 2. Speaking during promotions for her upcoming series Mandala Murders, Vaani said she holds no hard feelings about not returning to the action franchise.

Vaani Kapoor addressed her absence from War 2, stating she holds no resentment and is grateful for her role in the original film
Vaani Kapoor addressed her absence from War 2, stating she holds no resentment and is grateful for her role in the original film

Vaani on not being part of War 2

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Vaani was asked if she felt she should have been part of War 2. The actor said, “No, I wish them the best. I feel incredibly grateful that I at least got the opportunity to be a part of a film like War, the OG War. It is looking beautiful. It is cinematic. It is larger than life. Kudos to the team.”

Playfully referencing the fates of her and co-star Tiger Shroff’s characters in the original film, Vaani quipped, “Me, Sid (director Sidharth Anand), and Tiger are all not there in the sequel. Tiger and I both passed away in War. So I said, if Tiger comes back, I’m coming back too, my friend!”

Released in 2019, War was a major box office success and one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, the action thriller starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor. The film received praise for its high-octane action sequences, slick visuals, and the dynamic chemistry between Hrithik and Tiger. War crossed 475 crore globally and became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2019.

About War 2

Directed by Ayan Mukerji the film marks the return of Hrithik as agent Kabir with a new antagonist, agent Vikram played by Jr. NTR. The film, which also stars Kiara Advani in a pivotal role, is part of YRF’s expanding spy universe. It is set to hit the theatres on 14 August.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vaani Kapoor reacts to not being part of War 2: ‘I told them if Tiger comes back, I’m coming back too’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On