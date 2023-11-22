Vaibhavi Merchant found Besharam Rang controversy ‘amusing’, recalls 'radical' reaction to Deepika's swimsuit colour

Ever since Besharam Rang from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan (2023) was released, its video had received a lot of backlash for showing Deepika in an orange bikini as she danced with a shirtless Shah Rukh on the beach. Now, Besharam Rang choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant has said in an interview with DNA that the song 'did what it needed to do'. She said 'it generated not just a conversation, but created havoc'. Also read: Why CBFC asking changes in Pathaan, Besharam Rang is bad news for film industry

‘I was amused by the radicality of it’

Vaibhavi Merchant told the portal, "Whatever happened with Besharam Rang, eventually on the hindsight, it did what it needed to do, which is it generated not just a conversation but created a havoc. The good part is that the people who believed in it were answering on all our behalf, people realised that it is completely baseless and unnecessary. I was amused by the radicality of it because there are far more things happening in the world which need immediate attention and an actress's costume colour was the least of it."

Besharam Rang had drawn attention of some celebs and politicians, who had termed it indecent and provocative. A section of social media users had also slammed the makers for the song.

Sharing her reaction to the controversy, Vaibhavi said, “I have become immune to both, criticism and praise. Initially in my career, I used to work so hard on songs and nobody bothered to appreciate them. Now, as we are living in the times of social media, it's no way possible to please everyone. You get to know that a majority people have liked it and there are a handful few who will troll out of whether it is part of their nature or their agenda.”

About the song

Besharam Rang features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone on a beach in Spain. The party song has Deepika in a number of attires, but what had drawn the attention of many was one particular bikini, which they allege is saffron and therefore, offends their religious sentiments.

Earlier this year, Vaibhavi had said ‘nobody goes to a beach wearing full clothes.’ She had also mentioned that since Besharam Rang is all about 'sensuality', it made sense for Shah Rukh to be ‘shirtless’ on the beach. She had talked about Besharam Rang at great length in a YRF video, giving her perspective on the song.

Vaibhavi had said, "I was very clear that I did not want it to look like a typical Hindi film beach party song. The song is very languid. It is laid back, it is that of adaa (moves). It does not have ki ab steps daalun iss mai, iss mai bohot saare movements daalun. (It was not about adding steps and movements). Logically, also if the hero met the girl, obviously there has to be a chemistry, chemistry building. He cannot just land up at location, and start dancing. This song was about nuances, about adaa, about sensuality and relaxed in your body. Therefore, it made sense for even Shah Rukh's character to lose that shirt of his and walk out. Nobody goes to a beach wearing fully clothes.”

Siddharth Anand's directorial Pathaan released on January 25, 2023 and featured John Abraham along with Deepika and Shah Rukh.

