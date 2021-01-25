Varun Dhawan flexes muscles in photos from haldi ceremony, poses with his groom squad

Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share new photos from his intimate wedding celebrations with Natasha Dalal. He gave a glimpse into his haldi ceremony and wrote, “HALDI done right,” along with a folded hands emoji.

In the first picture, a shirtless Varun was seen flexing his muscles, with turmeric rubbed all over his body. The second image was one of him posing in a white bathrobe with his groom squad - who wore customised T-shirts with the names of his characters written on them. Among the characters mentioned were Humpty (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania), Veer (Dilwale), Seenu (Main Tera Hero) and Raghu (Badlapur).

Varun and Natasha got married in a private ceremony at The Mansion House in Alibaug on Sunday. The wedding was preceded by functions such as haldi, mehendi and sangeet. Only 40-50 guests were invited, keeping the Covid-19 protocol in mind.

While very few people from the film fraternity, including Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan, were invited to the wedding, reports suggest that Varun and Natasha will host a star-studded reception in Mumbai next week. It is being said that the function will be held at a suburban five-star hotel on February 2.

Varun and Natasha reportedly went the extra mile to prevent their wedding pictures and videos from being leaked online. A strict no-phones policy was imposed on the hotel staff to maintain privacy. However, after the wedding, the couple came outside to pose for the paparazzi.

Varun, who has been in a relationship with Natasha for several years and has known her since the sixth grade, shared pictures from the wedding on Sunday night. “Life long love just became official,” he wrote in an Instagram post, along with a heart emoji.

Several of Varun’s industry colleagues, including Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, congratulated him and Natasha on social media.

On the work front, Varun will be seen next in Raj Mehta’s comedy Jug Jugg Jeeyo, in which he is cast opposite Kiara Advani. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.