When Deepika Padukone was in tears on Padmaavat sets: 'I never thought one day I will become Bhansali's heroine'
Deepika Padukone is celebrating three years of her film Padmaavat and has shared a special video on the occasion. The actor is seen delivering an emotional speech on the sets of the film after the wrap up of the shoot and even gets teary-eyed while talking about her experiences.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Deepika wrote, "3 Years of Padmaavat. Some memories & experiences are difficult to articulate but live in your heart forever. Padmaavat was one such experience. Thank you Sanjay Leela Bhansali for entrusting me with this movie & character of a lifetime... #3yearsofpadmaavat."
The video shows some of the best scenes of Deepika in the film while she talks about how grateful she is to have been Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s heroine not once but thrice. She and Ranveer have earlier worked in 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and 2015 film Bajirao Mastani.
The video also shows her delivering a speech on the final day of the shoot. Standing besides Bhansali in full costume, she says, "Whatever we have experienced in this one year, you came to the set every day with the same excitement and same enthusiasm and made this dream possible. Thank you so, so much. After Ram-Leela and Bajirao, we all thought what could be bigger than this and how much bigger than this, but it happened. Because of your hard work, You let us do it with so much ease. Thank you so much. I had never ever thought that one day I will become Sanjay Leela Bhansali's heroine, and not in just one film but three films. It's a huge achievement. I swear I had never thought that I would ever get to do that."
It was her third film with actor husband Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and had joined the ₹300 crore club at the domestic box office. It also won three National Film Awards, including Best Music Direction for Bhansali, Best Choreography for Kruti Mahesh Midya and Jyoti D Tommar for choreography of Deepika's dance number Ghoomar. Arijit Singh also won a National Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the song Binte Dil.
While Deepika played the role of Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor played her husband Raja Ratan Singh and Ranveer played the lead antagonist Alauddin Khilji. Anupria Goenka was in the role of Ratan Singh's first wife Rani Nagmati. Aditi Rao Hydari played Khilji's wife Mehrunisa and Jim Sarbh was in the role of his close aide Malik Kafur.
