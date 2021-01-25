3 years of Padmaavat: Ranveer Singh gives a sneak peek into making of the film

Ranveer Singh has shared a special video from the making of his film Padmaavat on completion of three years of its release. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also starred Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh and Anupriya Goenka in prominent roles.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ranveer wrote, "#3YearsOfPadmaavat. My tryst with the dark side. An unforgettable experience. Thank you Sanjay Sir for making me a part of this spectacular vision. #Khilji #3YearsOfPadmaavat."





The video shows several glimpses of Ranveer filming various scenes under the guidance of Sanjay. At one moment, he is even rehearsing for one of his speeches in a black tee. In another, he is seen in full costume as Alauddin Khilji wearing shades as he stands in front of Shahid Kapoor, who too is in costume but is standing with a small fan in his hand as they rehearse for a scene.

The video also shows him giving a speech on the last day of his shoot. Dressed as Khilji, Ranveer tells the crew members, "Ek saal ho gya, ek saal tak jhela mere ko aap logo ne, isi baat pe aap logo ko award milna chahiye. Main vada karta hu zindagi bhar ke liye shaan se kahunga ki aap sab ke sath padmaavat pe kaam kiya hai. (it's been an year, you have beared me for one year, you all should get an award for this. I promise you that for mu entire life I will be proud that I have worked with you on Padmaavat)."

He later says in the video, "All of us have mixed together blood, sweat and tears and put into it. Now its upto the almighty. Its bit terrifying to think about how will the final product will look like, if our work will translate on screen but the feeling is good, something good will come out of it. So many people have worked so hard on it, the result will definitely be good."

Aditi Rao Hydari has shared two posts on her Instagram Stories.





Aditi, who played Khilji's wife Mehrunisa in the film, also shared a film still of herself and a fanmade collage of the film cast on her Instagram Stories.

The making and release of Padmaavat was marred by multiple violent protests and attacks on the film cast by certain power groups over the portrayal of Rani Padmavati in the film. It, however, went on to make over ₹300 crore at the domestic box office upon its delayed release in theatres.

