IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan takes to the dance floor after wedding with Natasha Dalal, see inside videos
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal stepped out for pictures after their wedding.(Varinder Chawla)
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal stepped out for pictures after their wedding.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Varun Dhawan takes to the dance floor after wedding with Natasha Dalal, see inside videos

Varun Dhawan, who tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, took to Instagram stories to share a video from the wedding celebrations.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:29 AM IST

After marrying his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in a close-knit ceremony, Varun Dhawan introduced her as his ‘long time love’ in an Instagram post. He also took to Instagram stories to share a video from what seemed like the after-party.

The selfie video featured Varun and his Main Tera Hero co-star Kavish Majmudar singing along to That Thing You Do by The Wonders. The groom seemed to have changed out of his ivory-coloured sherwani into a simple white kurta.

Kavish also shared a picture with Varun on Instagram stories. “Thanks for the invite my brother. Hahaaaaa. Your the best. Bhaukaal,” it was captioned.


Varun and Natasha ditched the glow of the spotlight and opted for a quiet wedding at The Mansion House in Alibaug on Sunday. Reportedly, they imposed a no-phone policy on the staff to ensure that no pictures and videos from the ceremonies were leaked online. However, after their wedding, they stepped out to pose for the paparazzi.

The guest list was trimmed to include only 40-50 guests, keeping in line with the Covid-19 protocol. Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Manish Malhotra and Kunal Kohli were among the Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Reportedly, Varun and Natasha will host a glitzy reception at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on February 2 for their friends and Bollywood celebrities.

Also read | Sharmila Tagore says people do not let her forget the bikini shoot she did for a magazine in 1966

Congratulatory messages for Varun and Natasha poured in from many of his industry colleagues, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Karan, who launched Varun in his directorial venture Student of the Year, penned a heartfelt note on Instagram.

Karan wrote that he was ‘filled with a multitude of emotions and memories’. He reminisced about their first meeting in Goa and revealed the paternal instinct he felt towards Varun when he gave his first shot.

“When he faced the camera for me for the first time I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him..: almost assuming the role of a parent.... that feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment... my boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life... congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever ....love you,” he wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
varun dhawan natasha dalal

Related Stories

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in a low-key ceremony on Sunday.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in a low-key ceremony on Sunday.
bollywood

Fans trend Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's then-and-now photo after their wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:37 AM IST
Varun Dhawan married his girlfriend of many years, Natasha Dalal, on Sunday in a private ceremony. As he introduced her in an Instagram post as his 'life long love', fans began trending a then-and-now photo of them on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on Sunday.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on Sunday.
bollywood

Inside Varun-Natasha wedding: Bride gets decked up; Karan, Manish turn baaraatis

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan wedding: While the celebrations were a private affair, a few pictures and videos have surfaced online.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Akshay Kumar has changed himself constantly by taking up films of different genres in his career.
Akshay Kumar has changed himself constantly by taking up films of different genres in his career.
bollywood

30 years of Akshay Kumar: What makes him tick in every genre, here’s what makers say

By Juhi Chakraborty and Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:10 AM IST
As Akshay Kumar completes 30 years of a glorious career in Bollywood on January 25, we talk to some filmmakers who have worked with him so far about why he manages to impress in every kind of film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal after their wedding.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal after their wedding.
bollywood

Varun-Natasha wedding: Anushka, Deepika-Ranveer, Katrina wish newlyweds

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:06 AM IST
Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Shahid Kapoor, who couldn't attend Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding on Sunday, wished the couple on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in a low-key ceremony on Sunday.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in a low-key ceremony on Sunday.
bollywood

Fans trend Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's then-and-now photo after their wedding

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:37 AM IST
Varun Dhawan married his girlfriend of many years, Natasha Dalal, on Sunday in a private ceremony. As he introduced her in an Instagram post as his 'life long love', fans began trending a then-and-now photo of them on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has clarified her "crass" comment against Swara Bhasker.
Kangana Ranaut has clarified her "crass" comment against Swara Bhasker.
bollywood

Kangana on crass comment against Swara: 'We mustn’t forget to have some fun'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut has clarified her "class and crass" tweet about Swara Bhasker, saying that they must not forget to have some fun.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on Sunday.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on Sunday.
bollywood

Inside Varun-Natasha wedding: Bride gets decked up; Karan, Manish turn baaraatis

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan wedding: While the celebrations were a private affair, a few pictures and videos have surfaced online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar attended Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding on Sunday.
Karan Johar attended Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding on Sunday.
bollywood

Karan Johar on Varun Dhawan's wedding: 'My boy is all grown up'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Karan Johar has penned a touching note for Varun Dhawan who tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in a private ceremony at Alibaug on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharmila Tagore posed in a bikini for Filmfare magazine's cover in 1966.
Sharmila Tagore posed in a bikini for Filmfare magazine's cover in 1966.
bollywood

Sharmila Tagore says people do not let her forget the 1966 bikini shoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:19 AM IST
Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore became one of the first mainstream Bollywood actors to appear on a magazine cover in a bikini in 1966. However, she says people now do not let her forget about it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are married.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are married.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal are married, see their first pics as groom and bride

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal tied the knot in Alibaug on Sunday in a very private ceremony. Their first pictures as husband and wife are finally out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda spotted at a date.
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda spotted at a date.
bollywood

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda spotted together at lunch date

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:09 PM IST
Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were seen at a restaurant in Mumbai on Sunday after a lunch date. The couple looked very much in love as they walked out hand in hand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dancer-choreographer Karishma Chavan (Sourced photo)
Dancer-choreographer Karishma Chavan (Sourced photo)
bollywood

Karishma Chavan: One should never accept body shaming!

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Dancer-choreographer Karishma Chavan, who choreographed films like ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and was seen as a judge in the last season of the reality show ‘Dance Plus,’ says that she faced repeated rejection earlier in her career due to her weight issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan is chilling in Maldives these days.
Sara Ali Khan is chilling in Maldives these days.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan’s bikini is as vibrant as her lunch spread in Maldives

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan has shared vibrant pictures from her time in Maldives as she enjoyed chilling in the pool with a big spread of food to feast on.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopr's father-in-law and brother-in-law have written positive comments for her performance in The White Tiger.
Priyanka Chopr's father-in-law and brother-in-law have written positive comments for her performance in The White Tiger.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra's in-laws shower her with praise for The White Tiger

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra is earning not only critical acclaim for her performance in The White Tiger but also a tonne of praise from her family members.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai Police has shared an advisory featuring Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan.
Mumbai Police has shared an advisory featuring Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan.
bollywood

Preity Zinta gives her approval to Mumbai Police’s traffic advisory

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Preity Zinta has shared Mumbai Police’s traffic advisory inspired from the song What’s Goin’ On from her 2005 film Salaam Namaste.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu has been shooting for Rashmi Rocket in Bhuj.
Taapsee Pannu has been shooting for Rashmi Rocket in Bhuj.
bollywood

Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu shares a stunning picture from Rann of Kutch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is in Bhuj for the shooting of Rashmi Rocket, shared a gorgeous picture from the open expanse of Rann of Kutch. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Athiya Shetty at a dinner party with KL Rahul and their friends.
Athiya Shetty at a dinner party with KL Rahul and their friends.
bollywood

Athiya Shetty joins KL Rahul and their friends at dinner party. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Actor Athiya Shetty was seen at a dinner party with rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul, cricketer Robin Uthappa and his wife Shheethal. See their picture here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP