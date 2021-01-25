Varun Dhawan takes to the dance floor after wedding with Natasha Dalal, see inside videos

After marrying his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in a close-knit ceremony, Varun Dhawan introduced her as his ‘long time love’ in an Instagram post. He also took to Instagram stories to share a video from what seemed like the after-party.

The selfie video featured Varun and his Main Tera Hero co-star Kavish Majmudar singing along to That Thing You Do by The Wonders. The groom seemed to have changed out of his ivory-coloured sherwani into a simple white kurta.

Kavish also shared a picture with Varun on Instagram stories. “Thanks for the invite my brother. Hahaaaaa. Your the best. Bhaukaal,” it was captioned.





Varun and Natasha ditched the glow of the spotlight and opted for a quiet wedding at The Mansion House in Alibaug on Sunday. Reportedly, they imposed a no-phone policy on the staff to ensure that no pictures and videos from the ceremonies were leaked online. However, after their wedding, they stepped out to pose for the paparazzi.

The guest list was trimmed to include only 40-50 guests, keeping in line with the Covid-19 protocol. Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Manish Malhotra and Kunal Kohli were among the Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Reportedly, Varun and Natasha will host a glitzy reception at a five-star hotel in Mumbai on February 2 for their friends and Bollywood celebrities.

Congratulatory messages for Varun and Natasha poured in from many of his industry colleagues, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Karan, who launched Varun in his directorial venture Student of the Year, penned a heartfelt note on Instagram.

Karan wrote that he was ‘filled with a multitude of emotions and memories’. He reminisced about their first meeting in Goa and revealed the paternal instinct he felt towards Varun when he gave his first shot.

“When he faced the camera for me for the first time I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him..: almost assuming the role of a parent.... that feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment... my boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life... congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever ....love you,” he wrote.

