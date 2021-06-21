Varun Dhawan hosts virtual birthday bash for Chris Pratt, Marvel star says 'shukriya'. Watch

Varun Dhawan hosted a virtual birthday bash for Chris Pratt, who thanked him in Hindi for the gesture. Varun and Chris have been interacting on social media ahead of the release of The Tomorrow War, a new science-fiction-action film.

On Monday, in a new video shared on the Amazon Prime Video Instagram page, Varun Dhawan presented Chris Pratt with a birthday cake. Varun asked Chris to blow out the candle virtually, which he did. "Shukriya (thank you)," the Hollywood actor said at the end of the video.

"AWWWW OMG CHRIS," one fan wrote in the comments section. "The cutest thing of the day," wrote another fan. Previously, Varun had commented on a teaser for The Tomorrow War, "Those aliens look scary af, but I trust @prattprattpratt to put atleast one of them in an arm bar 🙌. Looks legit." Chris replied, "Great speaking with you brotha! Big shout out to you all of my friends in India! @Varun_dvn."

In 2017, comedian Kenny Sebastian interacted with Chris and taught him a couple of phrases in Hindi, such as ‘Abbey’ and ‘Theek hai’.

Earlier, Varun had also expressed his love for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on social media. "Watched #HobbsAndShaw. It’s great fun in the cinema. @TheRock really brings its. Loved the homage paid to the Samoan culture. The London chase sequence has to be the best," Varun had tweeted in 2019. The Rock responded, "Mahalo brother and glad you loved it. You’re the best @HobbsAndShaw.” Varun later took a screenshot of the Hollywood star’s response and shared it as an Instagram story. The caption read: “Childhood dreams come true.”

The Tomorrow War, directed by Chris McKay, also stars Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin and Sam Richardson. The film tells the story of a squad of humans who are sent into the future to prevent a war. The film is slated for a July 2 release on Amazon Prime.