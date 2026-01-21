Edit Profile
    Varun Dhawan reacts to getting trolled ahead of Border 2 release, says ‘it doesn't really matter’: You shut down noise

    Varun Dhawan emphasised the importance of a good film. He added that he isn't concerned with a film's box-office numbers. He will be seen next in Border 2.

    Updated on: Jan 21, 2026 12:14 AM IST
    By Ananya Das
    Actor Varun Dhawan, who has been facing trolling ahead of the release of his upcoming film Border 2, has reacted, saying that it 'doesn't really matter.' Speaking at the Braves Of The Soil tribute trailer launch for Border 2, Varun said he believes in making good films. Ever since Border 2’s song Ghar Kab Aaoge was released, Varun has been facing trolling over his performance and his smile, which has turned into memes.

    Varun Dhawan was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.
    Varun Dhawan on facing trolls ahead of Border 2 release

    In a video shared by a fan on X (formerly Twitter), he was asked about the noise about him for being part of Border 2. "I believe that you shut down the noise and just let your work do the talking. Yeh sab cheezein chalti rehti hai (All these keep happening). It doesn't really matter. Main iske liye kaam karta hoon. Main jis cheeze k liye kaam karta hoon woh iss Friday ko pata chalega (I don't work for this. What I work for, you will get to know this Friday)," Varun said.

    Varun says a good film is important

    Varun emphasised the importance of a good film. "Mujhe film pe bharosa hai. Ek achi film banana bohut important hai. Obviously, numbers yeh sab cheezein mera kuch lena dena nahi hai isse. But I believe ki humne ek achi film banayi hai (I believe in the film. It's very important to make a good film. I'm not concerned with numbers. I believe we made a good film). That's the most important thing. Log jab theatre mein jaate hai, sab bhool jaate hai (When people go to theatres, they forget everything). They want to be entertained, that's it. Aur kuch maine nahi rakhta hai. Main use school se aata hoon jaaha aapka kaam bolta hai (Nothing else matters. I come from the school where a person's work speaks)," he added.

    Suniel Shetty earlier supported Varun

    Earlier, amid the criticism, Suniel Shetty, who was part of the original Border, supported Varun. Speaking with Bombay Times, Suniel addressed the trolling Varun faced after the release of the Border 2 song. He had said, “Has anybody seen the film (Border 2)? Nobody has seen the film. We’ve only seen glimpses. Varun Dhawan will kill it in the film — he’s outstanding."

    "Varun is not playing himself; he is playing a decorated officer who has given his life for the country. I think we should think a little before going out there and saying these things. Today, it’s very easy to trash someone and run them down,” he had added. Following the release of Ghar Kab Aaoge, a section of social media users slammed Varun for his facial expressions.

    About Border 2

    Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Medha Rana and Mona Singh. The film is set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971. It is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23.

    Ananya Das
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Ananya Das

      Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform on Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 11 years. Currently, she writes about celebrities, films, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop.

