    Suniel Shetty says Varun Dhawan ‘will kill it’ in Border 2, defends him against trolls: ‘Very easy to trash someone’

    Suniel Shetty expressed his support for Varun Dhawan amid social media criticism and urged unity in the film industry.

    Published on: Jan 20, 2026 9:43 AM IST
    By HT Entertainment Desk | Written by Riya Sharma
    Ever since Border 2’s song Ghar Kab Aaoge was released, actor Varun Dhawan has been facing heavy trolling on social media, with his performance and his smile being turned into memes. Amid the online criticism, Suniel Shetty, who was part of the original Border, came out in Varun’s support and expressed confidence that the actor would silence his critics and “kill it” in the film.

    Suniel Shetty hits back at trolls criticising Varun Dhawan's performance in Border 2.
    Suniel Shetty hits back at trolls criticising Varun Dhawan's performance in Border 2.

    Suniel Shetty backs Varun Dhawan

    In an interview with Bombay Times, Suniel addressed the trolling Varun faced shortly after the Border 2 song was released and said, “Has anybody seen the film (Border 2)? Nobody has seen the film. We’ve only seen glimpses. Varun Dhawan will kill it in the film — he’s outstanding. Varun is not playing himself; he is playing a decorated officer who has given his life for the country. I think we should think a little before going out there and saying these things. Today, it’s very easy to trash someone and run them down.”

    About Varun Dhawan’s trolling

    Following the release of Ghar Kab Aaoge, the internet trolled Varun Dhawan for his facial expressions, with several users questioning his talent and accusing him of “overacting”.

    Varun later responded to the criticism during an AMA session on X, replying to a troll by saying, “@sahjaan_18 yehi sawaal ne gaana hit karadi sab enjoy kar rahe hain rab di mehar. (This question made the song a hit. Everyone is enjoying it. God is great).”

    About Border 2

    Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is the sequel to J. P. Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Panday in lead roles, alongside Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Medha Rana and Mona Singh in key roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J. P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and J. P. Films, the film is set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971 and is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23.

