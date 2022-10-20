Varun Dhawan recalls being arrogant, thinking ‘everything's going fine, so why should I care what someone is saying'

Actor Varun Dhawan has revealed there was a time when he was ‘arrogant' and thought why should he 'even care what someone is saying'. Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Bhediya, Varun also spoke about how the Bhediya director Amar Kaushik told him that he won't do comedy in the film as 'people will not take you seriously'. He said that he looks back at the 'cringe-worthy moments in the VFX' in several films. (Also Read | Bhediya trailer: Varun Dhawan transforms into 'icchhadhaari bhediya' with 'Rampuri chaaku' nails, Dracula teeth)

Varun made his debut with the 2012 film Student of the Year alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. He has also featured in Badlapur, Dilwale, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Judwaa 2, October, Kalank, and Coolie No 1. He was last seen in the box office hit JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

As quoted by news agency PTI, Varun said, "I have always kept an ear out to hear what the audience is trying to tell me. It isn't that I have done superb work in every film... I am always trying to grow. There was a time when I had thought arrogantly. That everything is going fine, so why should I even care what someone is saying? Now, I think I am more responsible... Right now, I want to enjoy the success Bhediya will bring, what JugJugg Jeeyo brought. Because I heard the audience, I did a film like Bhediya, worked with a filmmaker like Amar, a producer like Dinesh."

Varun also spoke on Bhediya, "I feel as Indian cinema, we are ready for this and we won't settle for less. When I look back, I can see there have been cringe-worthy moments in the VFX. But I was not the one who did the VFX. As an actor, I can try and work with directors and producers who can bring about that change. The first thing Amar had told me is 'You will not do comedy in this film because then people will not take you seriously'. So, all the credit to Amar for the performance and hopefully, it lives up to his expectations."

Amar said that he didn't seek any inspiration from Hollywood to create the world of Bhediya. He said that it's not that they ‘looked at Hollywood and made this'. He added that the writers ‘had a seed of an idea about animals and then we kept improving'. Amar also said that he wanted to make something that's of ‘international standard, we took all the support to make it'.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya follows Bhaskar (Varun), who transforms into a werewolf every full moon night after he is bitten by a mythical wolf. Apart from Varun the film also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, and Paalin Kabak. The film is slated to release on November 25. Apart from Bhediya, Varun will be also seen in an upcoming social drama film Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

