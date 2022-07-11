Varun Dhawan remembers ‘kind-hearted’ Sidharth Shukla as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania completes 8 years, Alia Bhatt reacts

Actor Varun Dhawan remembered his Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania co-star Sidharth Shukla as the film completed eight years of its release. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Varun posted a throwback photo featuring himself, actor Alia Bhatt and Sidharth as they posed for a selfie. In another old picture, Varun and Sidharth Shukla smiled as they sat at a table. Sidharth died last year after suffering a heart attack. (Also Read | Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt remember Sidharth Shukla)

Varun captioned the post, "8 years of #humptysharmakidhulania a very special film but today I remember it for the time I got to spend with sid on the film. He was kind-hearted, protective and always passionate about work and friends." Sharing a picture on his Instagram Stories, Varun wrote, "8 years of Humpty Sharma ki dhulani some great memories with amazing people." Reposting the photo on her Instagram Stories, Alia Bhatt dropped several red heart emojis.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan also shared a post on Instagram. Sharing a poster of the film, he wrote, "8 years of #hskd … At times it feels like yesterday and at times another lifetime… So much has happened in just 8 years … Varun got Married. Karan had babies. I had a baby. Alia got married and is about to have a baby. Many of my HOD’s who were kids then, now have babies … Okay enough of baby talk. Raj and Bhanu went on to become film Directors. We battled through Covid. Siddharth Shukla left us for a better place."

Directed by Shashank, the film was made over ₹120 crore at the box office. Produced by Karan Johar, the film marked the Bollywood debut of Sidharth, who had worked in several TV shows til.

Varun will be next seen in a horror comedy film Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on November 25, 2022. He also has Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Varun was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani among others.

