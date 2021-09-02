When Varun Dhawan was blown away by Sidharth Shukla's popularity: 'First there were some aunties...'

Actor Sidharth Shukla was best known for his small screen appearances, but his popularity wasn't lost on his co-star Varun Dhawan. Sidharth and Varun worked together on 2014's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which served as Sidharth's film debut.

Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack. He was rushed to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, but was declared dead on arrival. "Initial report indicates that he died of a heart attack. We, however, won't be able to confirm the cause of his death until we complete the post mortem," a senior doctor from the forensic department of the hospital told Hindustan Times.

In an interview ahead of their film's release, Varun had spoken about Sidharth's popularity, and when he first realised the scale of his fame. He said in Hindi, at a press meet, "In Borivali we were shooting... First there were a couple of aunties, and I didn't pay much attention thinking there was a kids' market nearby. Then some school kids came calling Sidharth's name, that's when I realised there's going to be a problem."

Some years later, Varun paid a visit to the sets of Bigg Boss, when Sidharth was a contestant on the show. Varun advised his old co-star to keep his cool and not lose his temper.

Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with a lead role in the 2008 show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut in a supporting role in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He emerged as the winner of reality shows Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He hosted Savdhaan India and India's Got Talent.