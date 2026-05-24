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Varun Dhawan reveals why David Dhawan made comeback at 74 with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: ‘We’re questioning cinema'

David Dhawan, at 74, returned to directing with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai after a six-year hiatus. 

May 24, 2026 06:08 am IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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At the age of 74, filmmaker David Dhawan has decided to make a comeback to films after a gap of six years with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. At the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai on Saturday, David’s son and the film’s lead actor Varun Dhawan shared the reason behind the veteran filmmaker returning to the director’s chair at an age when many choose a comfortable retirement.

Why David Dhawan made a comeback at 74?

Varun Dhawan with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan.

Speaking at the event, Varun said, "It is amazing that this man (father) is actually making a film at this age and at a time when we are questioning cinema. Every Friday, we all question and think, 'if this will work or not.' This is a David Dhawan film and made on his conviction to make you laugh If my family has had one motto, it's been to make people laugh. My father has only one motto that he wants to make people laugh."

David Dhawan is the brain behind some of Hindi cinema’s most memorable comedies like Raja Babu, Aankhen, Coolie No. 1, Biwi No. 1 and Partner, many of which featured Govinda in lead roles. With Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, David is reuniting with his son Varun for the fourth time. The father-son duo had previously collaborated on Main Tera Hero (2014), Judwaa 2 (2017), and Coolie No. 1 (2020).

David Dhawan gets emotional

 
varun dhawan
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Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan reveals why David Dhawan made comeback at 74 with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: ‘We’re questioning cinema'
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