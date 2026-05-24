Varun Dhawan reveals why David Dhawan made comeback at 74 with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: ‘We’re questioning cinema'

At the age of 74, filmmaker David Dhawan has decided to make a comeback to films after a gap of six years with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. At the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai on Saturday, David’s son and the film’s lead actor Varun Dhawan shared the reason behind the veteran filmmaker returning to the director’s chair at an age when many choose a comfortable retirement.

Why David Dhawan made a comeback at 74?

Varun Dhawan with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking at the event, Varun said, "It is amazing that this man (father) is actually making a film at this age and at a time when we are questioning cinema. Every Friday, we all question and think, 'if this will work or not.' This is a David Dhawan film and made on his conviction to make you laugh If my family has had one motto, it's been to make people laugh. My father has only one motto that he wants to make people laugh."

David Dhawan is the brain behind some of Hindi cinema’s most memorable comedies like Raja Babu, Aankhen, Coolie No. 1, Biwi No. 1 and Partner, many of which featured Govinda in lead roles. With Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, David is reuniting with his son Varun for the fourth time. The father-son duo had previously collaborated on Main Tera Hero (2014), Judwaa 2 (2017), and Coolie No. 1 (2020).

David Dhawan gets emotional

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} At the event, David Dhawan also got emotional while speaking about Varun and praised him for being a caring son. He said, "He has been a great son first, I would say. He has always looked after me, my health, anything, you know. He is always there, standing by. And in the hospital also, he used to sleep there with me. When I was in the hospital. So, you know, what more do you want here?" Actor toh he is improving, he has become what you want, he can give you that. Wo theek hai. But as a father, if I tell you, I mean, everybody should have a son like that." About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the event, David Dhawan also got emotional while speaking about Varun and praised him for being a caring son. He said, "He has been a great son first, I would say. He has always looked after me, my health, anything, you know. He is always there, standing by. And in the hospital also, he used to sleep there with me. When I was in the hospital. So, you know, what more do you want here?" Actor toh he is improving, he has become what you want, he can give you that. Wo theek hai. But as a father, if I tell you, I mean, everybody should have a son like that." About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is produced by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films and co-produced by Gaurav Bose of Maximilian Films. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, while Maniesh Paul, Chunky Pandey, Jimmy Shergill and Mouni Roy play supporting roles. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on June 5. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is produced by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films and co-produced by Gaurav Bose of Maximilian Films. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, while Maniesh Paul, Chunky Pandey, Jimmy Shergill and Mouni Roy play supporting roles. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on June 5. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON