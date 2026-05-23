Producer Ramesh Taurani says ‘everything has been sorted’ amid Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai music rights controversy

Producer Ramesh Taurani has addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani, stating that the matter is being handled and will not impact the film's promotions or release. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

What Ramesh Taurani said Speaking at the trailer launch event of the upcoming comedy entertainer, he responded to questions regarding the legal notice linked to the dispute. "There is no problem in this. Whatever we had, has been sorted," Taurani said, while adding that no promotional activities or the film's release would be halted. He further said, "And whatever comes next will also be sorted. So, there is no problem. And it's a sub judice matter. So, we are handling it."

The controversy centres around allegations made by Vashu Bhagnani regarding the recreation and reuse of songs associated with one of his films without his consent. Bhagnani has repeatedly described the issue as an ethical matter rather than a financial dispute.

The producer expressed disappointment over filmmaker David Dhawan's alleged involvement in recreating songs linked to his films for 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', which stars Varun Dhawan. "At least mere paas aate aur kehte Vashu mai yeh gaana karna hai mera beta hai (He shouldn't have taken these songs. (At least he should have come to me and told me what to do, my son is there)… How can you shoot the same songs for another producer? There has to be ethics in the industry...," Bhagnani said. He also spoke emotionally about his long-standing relationship with David Dhawan, saying, "David is my brother. I have had lunch and dinner with him. I gave my life for him. Financially, it is fine, but emotionally, the whole family is broken."

Bhagnani alleged that an earlier trailer launch connected to the project had not been cancelled due to a technical issue, but because of concerns related to the ongoing court proceedings. "They cancelled because they were aware about the contempt of court. Now they have gone and filed in the Patna court. They knew very clearly that if anything happened, it would be contempt of court. But they made an excuse by calling it a glitch," he claimed.