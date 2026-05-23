David Dhawan breaks down, says everyone should have a son like Varun Dhawan: ‘As an actor toh he is improving’

Recalling Varun's support during his hospital stay, the filmmaker added, "And in the hospital also, he used to sleep there with me. When I was in the hospital. So, you know, what more do you want here?" Actor toh he is improving, he has become what you want, he can give you that. Wo theek hai. But as a father, if I tell you, I mean, everybody should have a son like that."

As per news agency PTI, David turned emotional while speaking about his son. He said he was proud to be known as Varun's father and praised the actor for standing by him during difficult times. Addressing the media at the event on Saturday, David Dhawan said, "He has been a great son first, I would say. He has always looked after me, my health, anything, you know. He is always there, standing by."

In 2022, David was hospitalised after his health suddenly deteriorated. The director has advanced-stage diabetes and was previously hospitalised for the same reason. He returned home after staying in the hospital for a week.

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Meanwhile, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai marks the fourth collaboration between David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan. The film positions itself as a family entertainer revolving around romantic misunderstandings and comic chaos. The ensemble cast includes Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar and Ali Asgar in pivotal roles.

In the trailer, Varun Dhawan's character finds himself trapped in a chaotic love triangle involving a former lover and a new romantic interest. One of the major comic moments teased in the trailer involves an accidental pregnancy confession by the characters played by Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, with Gaurav Bose of Maximilian Films as co-producer. It is slated to release in theatres on June 5.