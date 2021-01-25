IND USA
Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal blushes as paparazzi call her 'bhabhi', he tells them 'darr jayegi bechari'

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal posed for pictures outside their wedding venue - The Mansion House in Alibaug - on Sunday night. Here is a video shared by a paparazzo online.
JAN 25, 2021
Varun Dhawan married Natasha Dalal on Sunday.

After a low-key wedding at The Mansion House in Alibaug, Varun Dhawan stepped out with his wife Natasha Dalal to pose for pictures. The paparazzi went into a frenzy at the sight of the newlyweds. In a video doing the rounds online, Natasha is seen blushing as photographers address her as ‘bhabhi’. Varun guided her about posing, telling her which cameras to look at.

Varun’s protective instinct took over at one point as he gently told the shutterbugs, “Araam se, darr jayegi, bechari (Calm down, you will scare her).” One photographer replied, “Abhi ko aadat daalna padega (She will have to get used to the attention now).” Natasha, who is a fashion designer, is not used to being in the public eye.

In 2018, Varun said that Natasha was uncomfortable with being in the spotlight. “Yeah, she is a normal girl. She is a normal kid and she wants to just live a normal life and it's my job to protect her,” he told CNN-News18.

Varun and Natasha got married in an intimate ceremony on Sunday. The guest list was restricted to just 40-50 of their closest friends and family members, owing to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic. Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Manish Malhotra and Kunal Kohli were among the few from the film industry who were a part of the wedding.

Also see | Inside Varun Dhawan’s wedding: Bride Natasha Dalal gets decked up, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra turn baaraatis

While Varun and Natasha kept their wedding away from the media glare, reports suggest that they will soon host a glitzy reception in Mumbai, which will be attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. It is being said that the function will take place at a suburban five-star hotel on February 2.

Varun will be seen next in Raj Mehta’s comedy Jug Jugg Jeeyo, in which he is cast opposite Kiara Advani. He wrapped up the first schedule of the film, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, in Chandigarh last month.

