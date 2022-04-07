Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal kisses him as she tries to make their pet Joey jealous, watch his reaction

Varun Dhawan has shared an adorable video of his pet dog, Joey. The actor often shares fun moments with his little dog on Instagram. The new video shows how Joey showers Varun with love, licks him all over and plays on his bed. It also shows a glimpse of his wife Natasha Dalal trying to make Joey jealous by planting a kiss on Varun's cheek. Also read: Varun Dhawan offers coffee to paparazzo in sweet video; fans love his 'down to earth attitude'. Watch

Varun captioned the video on Instagram, “Tera jaisa yaar kahaan #joey” and added Kishore Kumar's song Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan to it. Actor Arjun Kapoor, who also owns a pooch, commented on the video, “Content & content again,” along with a heart icon. Anushka Sharma, who also loves animals, wrote, “Kya baat hai (amazing).” A fan also reacted, “Awwww so cutee.” One more commented, “Super super cute.”

The video also shows Varun playing with Joey on the beach, shaking hands with him and posing for selfies.

Last month, Varun had shared a few pictures of a photo shoot with Joey. He wrote, “Because of you I laugh a little harder, cry a little less, and smile alot more.” Taking a dig at him, Arjun had commented, “Thankfully Natasha also knows.” Natasha had also commented to the post, "I mean it’s so so adorable but like feeing a little left out @varundvn."

Varun has been busy with the shooting of his film, Bhediya. He will be seen along with Kriti Sanon in the film. He had earlier completed shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. He recently announced yet another film, Bawaal. To be directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie will also star Janhvi Kapoor.

